by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Marion girls basketball team was able to win their third game in a row on Tuesday, taking down host Mason County Eastern 54-27 in a West Michigan ‘D’ League contest.

“We were able to get off to a great start and carry it over to a complete game,” head coach Matt LaGrow said. “We have been struggling at the offensive end, but we were able to get to the basket and put up a season high 54 points. We played a complete game defensively, by controlling the boards, creating opportunities with good energy, and doing this without putting ourselves in foul trouble. Great win for the Eagles.”

Marion saw an 18-5 lead after the first quarter and stayed ahead by margins of 28-13 and 44-19 after the other quarter breaks.

Georgia Meyer had a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Harley Bear added 12 points and six rebounds, Jacelyn Moggo had 12 points and five rebounds, Maddie Sutten had five points, Emily Krchmar added four points and Nolah Grundy dished out five assists.

On Monday Marion won a home WMD League game over Bear Lake, 36-20.

“Girls played very hard defensively,” LaGrow said. “We need to become more confident and consistent at the offensive end, as we struggled again, but the girls played hard. One of our biggest issues is that we are putting opponents on the line way too often, and this was no different. We need to do a better job in this regard.”

Marion led 5-1 after a low-scoring first quarter and pushed that gap to 18-10 at the half and 27-13 entering the fourth.

Bear was able to score nine points and get four steals, Meyer had eight points and hauled in an impressive 20 rebounds, Moggo had six points, Krchmar netted four points, while Sutten, Paige Bobon and Grundy had three points apiece.

The Eagles began this streak with a home WMD League win over Brethren on Thursday, Feb. 10, 43-41 in overtime.

“Just a gritty performance from top to bottom, very proud of all our girls to get a well-deserved win,” Lagrow said. “It was an emotional and physical game.”

Marion trailed 12-8 after the first quarter and 24-19 at the half, but battled back to lead 29-27 entering the fourth.

The overtime was highlighted by a three pointer by Sutten and clutch free throw shooting by the Eagles.

“I was happy with the way our girls reacted to some adversity, instead of folding, and allowing a mistake to define us, we stepped up and overcame those difficult situations,” LaGrow said. “They were able to keep their composure after we would have a blunder, or Brethren would make a run. McKayla Cruson played a great game for us defensively, and I thought really set the tone for the way we needed to play. It was an exciting win.”

Meyer had six points, 20 rebounds and five steals, Sutten finished with six points while Stella Henderson and Grundy each put in four points.

Marion (9-5 overall, 9-4 WMD) was at home against Mesick on Thursday and hosts McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Skype

Tumblr

WhatsApp

