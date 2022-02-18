KIds clebrated the Frostbite Festival by showing off some fablous face painting

Waving at everyone in the Above picture, it’s fun with Frosty at Budd Lake’s Saxton Landing Saturday.

Frostbite Festival Button Winner Judy Carlton

Frostbite Festival Wheelbarrow winner Mary Walton shows all the wonderful things she won in the drawing in the photo at the left.

In the picture on the right, Jake Slater as Elvis wows the

audience at the

Frostbite

Dinner Show.

Following are the winners in the exciting Frostbite Festival events last weekend.

Button raffle – Judy Carlton; Button raffle winning ticket sold at Save A Lot Food Store

Wheel Barrow Raffle – Mary Wallen

Fishing adult

1st place for largest sack – Kyle Pohl at 4.41 pounds

2nd largest sack – Justin Witis at 3.23 pounds

3rd largest sack – Chad Wright at 2.61 pounds

Fishing kids

Largest sack – Lindon Gay at 1.36 pds

Largest fish -Eli Wing at .56

50/50 winner – Gary Poe

Chili/soup Cookoff

1st place – Barry Henry with Chicken Jalapeno Popper Soup

2n place – Matthew Dunaj with White Bean Chili with Black Bean Cream

3rd place – Jeremy LaPratt with Hearty Sirloin & Sausage chili

Kick Off Party

Lottery Board- Butch Duma

Ace of Spades – S & S Collision

50/50 – Robert DiDeiv

Dinner & show 50/50 – Patrick Staudenmaier

Corn Hole Tournament

1st – Board Lordz

2nd – Stocker Clan

3rd Lewber

Turkey Bowl winners Cole Gidracher & Kelly Gidracher

Ipad winners at Childrens’ Carnival

Guessing game – Julien Swamp; Troy Dale

Sucker Pull – Heather Brady

Plinko – Cole Eldrackes, Samantha VanWagner, Maci

Golf

1st – Jim Paquete & Bob Downey

2nd – Dennis Kilburn

3rd – Andy Saxton & Josh Lee

50/50 Tim Hernig

Golf sled decorating winner – Dennis Kilburn & Terry Wagner

Kids Inner Tube Race

1st place: Remi Lamrouex and Maverick Hermes

2nd place: Esme’ Latocki and Zach Crowfoot

Pub Crawl – 50/50-Laurie Harbaugh

Sponsors include: MI Cottage Tax Services, Harrison Realty, BILLSBY LUMBER, Harrison Sportsman Club, JC Colville Crop Insurance, Harrison Eye Care, Dan Durga State Farm, Hardy Bonham Insurance Agency, Nitro Computers, Up North Coffee/ Not so Shabby Gifts, Trinity Christian Life Center, Kyle’s Manufacturing, Michael Leary Agency Farm Bureau Insurance, Budd Lake Association, Harrison Do-It Best Lumber, Save A Lot Food Stores, Snow Snake Ski & Golf, Maureen Gierucki, DDS “Dr. G”, Clare County Cleaver, City of Harrison, Clare County Veterans Services, and UPS 98.5.

