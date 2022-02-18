Clare County Review & Marion Press

Frostbite a hit with young and old patrons alike

KIds clebrated the Frostbite Festival by showing off some fablous face painting
Waving at everyone in the Above picture, it’s fun with Frosty at Budd Lake’s Saxton Landing Saturday.
Frostbite Festival Button Winner Judy Carlton
Frostbite Festival Wheelbarrow winner Mary Walton shows all the wonderful things she won in the drawing in the photo at the left.
In the picture on the right, Jake Slater as Elvis wows the
audience at the
Frostbite
Dinner Show.

Following are the winners in the exciting Frostbite Festival events last weekend.
Button raffle – Judy Carlton; Button raffle winning ticket sold at Save A Lot Food Store
Wheel Barrow Raffle – Mary Wallen
Fishing adult
1st place for largest sack – Kyle Pohl at 4.41 pounds
2nd largest sack – Justin Witis at 3.23 pounds
3rd largest sack – Chad Wright at 2.61 pounds
Fishing kids
Largest sack – Lindon Gay at 1.36 pds
Largest fish -Eli Wing at .56
50/50 winner – Gary Poe
Chili/soup Cookoff
1st place – Barry Henry with Chicken Jalapeno Popper Soup
2n place – Matthew Dunaj with White Bean Chili with Black Bean Cream
3rd place – Jeremy LaPratt with Hearty Sirloin & Sausage chili
Kick Off Party
Lottery Board- Butch Duma
Ace of Spades – S & S Collision
50/50 – Robert DiDeiv
Dinner & show 50/50 – Patrick Staudenmaier
Corn Hole Tournament
1st – Board Lordz
2nd – Stocker Clan
3rd Lewber

Turkey Bowl winners Cole Gidracher & Kelly Gidracher
Ipad winners at Childrens’ Carnival
Guessing game – Julien Swamp; Troy Dale
Sucker Pull – Heather Brady
Plinko – Cole Eldrackes, Samantha VanWagner, Maci
Golf
1st – Jim Paquete & Bob Downey
2nd – Dennis Kilburn
3rd – Andy Saxton & Josh Lee
50/50 Tim Hernig
Golf sled decorating winner – Dennis Kilburn & Terry Wagner
Kids Inner Tube Race
1st place:  Remi Lamrouex and Maverick Hermes
2nd place:  Esme’ Latocki and Zach Crowfoot
Pub Crawl – 50/50-Laurie Harbaugh

  Sponsors include: MI Cottage Tax Services, Harrison Realty, BILLSBY LUMBER, Harrison Sportsman Club, JC Colville Crop Insurance, Harrison Eye Care, Dan Durga State Farm, Hardy Bonham Insurance Agency, Nitro Computers, Up North Coffee/ Not so Shabby Gifts, Trinity Christian Life Center, Kyle’s Manufacturing, Michael Leary Agency Farm Bureau Insurance, Budd Lake Association, Harrison Do-It Best Lumber, Save A Lot Food Stores, Snow Snake Ski & Golf, Maureen Gierucki, DDS “Dr. G”, Clare County Cleaver, City of Harrison, Clare County Veterans Services, and UPS 98.5. 













