Following are the winners in the exciting Frostbite Festival events last weekend.
Button raffle – Judy Carlton; Button raffle winning ticket sold at Save A Lot Food Store
Wheel Barrow Raffle – Mary Wallen
Fishing adult
1st place for largest sack – Kyle Pohl at 4.41 pounds
2nd largest sack – Justin Witis at 3.23 pounds
3rd largest sack – Chad Wright at 2.61 pounds
Fishing kids
Largest sack – Lindon Gay at 1.36 pds
Largest fish -Eli Wing at .56
50/50 winner – Gary Poe
Chili/soup Cookoff
1st place – Barry Henry with Chicken Jalapeno Popper Soup
2n place – Matthew Dunaj with White Bean Chili with Black Bean Cream
3rd place – Jeremy LaPratt with Hearty Sirloin & Sausage chili
Kick Off Party
Lottery Board- Butch Duma
Ace of Spades – S & S Collision
50/50 – Robert DiDeiv
Dinner & show 50/50 – Patrick Staudenmaier
Corn Hole Tournament
1st – Board Lordz
2nd – Stocker Clan
3rd Lewber
Turkey Bowl winners Cole Gidracher & Kelly Gidracher
Ipad winners at Childrens’ Carnival
Guessing game – Julien Swamp; Troy Dale
Sucker Pull – Heather Brady
Plinko – Cole Eldrackes, Samantha VanWagner, Maci
Golf
1st – Jim Paquete & Bob Downey
2nd – Dennis Kilburn
3rd – Andy Saxton & Josh Lee
50/50 Tim Hernig
Golf sled decorating winner – Dennis Kilburn & Terry Wagner
Kids Inner Tube Race
1st place: Remi Lamrouex and Maverick Hermes
2nd place: Esme’ Latocki and Zach Crowfoot
Pub Crawl – 50/50-Laurie Harbaugh
Sponsors include: MI Cottage Tax Services, Harrison Realty, BILLSBY LUMBER, Harrison Sportsman Club, JC Colville Crop Insurance, Harrison Eye Care, Dan Durga State Farm, Hardy Bonham Insurance Agency, Nitro Computers, Up North Coffee/ Not so Shabby Gifts, Trinity Christian Life Center, Kyle’s Manufacturing, Michael Leary Agency Farm Bureau Insurance, Budd Lake Association, Harrison Do-It Best Lumber, Save A Lot Food Stores, Snow Snake Ski & Golf, Maureen Gierucki, DDS “Dr. G”, Clare County Cleaver, City of Harrison, Clare County Veterans Services, and UPS 98.5.