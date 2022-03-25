By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Marion Village Council president Flora Grundy said the March monthly meeting was basically “business as usual,” but the village did handle various items of importance, she pointed out.

Among the key items covered was a financial one.

“We have our annual audit coming up on May 16-20,” she said.

Grundy added the village accepted an updated agreement between the Village of Marion and the Marion Community Fire Department Board of Control.

“The previous agreement was very outdated,” she said. “We also discussed having our website redesigned and hosted by a new company, as the current website is not serving the public well and is currently down.”

Upcoming warmer weather means the village has to start making preparations for the 2022 camping season.

“We are still actively looking to hire a campground manager for this season,” Grundy said. “Applications can be picked up at the village hall or interested parties can call the village hall and have one mailed or emailed to them.”

The next regular meeting of the Marion Village Council is set for Monday, April 4, at the village Hall. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend.