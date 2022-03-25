Sarah and her Pomeranian Penelope

Sarah Genereaux-Maddox grew up in Morley, reading and writing and going on adventures – book in hand.

These days, you can still find Sarah with a book in hand – or five or ten – as the new librarian at the Marion Public Library.

And she’s incredibly excited for this new adventure with the Marion Library.

With a Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science, Sarah has big plans for the future of the library. She’s looking forward to growing the library, offering new books and services, and getting more people involved in their small-town community library.

We caught up with Sarah recently where we learned a little bit more about her story. We learned that Sarah Genereaux-Maddox is more than just another face in the crowd.

Marion Press: Where were you born and raised?

Sarah: I was actually born and raised a little outside of Big Rapids, in Morley – which is kind of a similar area to McBain, in terms of size and countryside. Graduated from Morley Stanwood in 2000, and then I went to MSU.

MP: What kept you busy as a kid?

Sarah: I was a big reader, writer, [into] English… I won the creative writing award at my senior graduation. I was always really into books and reading. I took a lot of math and science too – I was one of those AP kids! By junior year, I had a couple of classes at Ferris State.

MP: So you took your education pretty seriously?

Sarah: I got my English degree from MSU, and then I ended up getting my Master’s in Library and Information Science from Wayne State.

MP: Where did your love for reading come from?

Sarah: When I was little, my mom read to me a lot; we used the library a lot when I was little. So that early reading, that early exposure to books really sparked it for me, and I just kept going with it.

MP: Do you have any favorite childhood books?

Sarah: The funny thing is, when I was a kid, when I was pretty young, I read Gone with the Wind. Which is an epic, epic book – not a kid’s book. But I was a kid, and it took my mind on an adventure, and I learned all these new things. I really started reading a lot of classics then; I was reading Shakespeare and stuff, which was really nerdy!

MP: So you got your degree from Wayne State, from there where did life take you?

Sarah: My parents ended up moving to Grand Rapids after I graduated, so I lived in Grand Rapids with them for a while, and that’s where I met my husband [Kyle]. We got married, and I was working in the Kent District Library system. But I didn’t really like the big city, and the big city library system. I missed the [smaller libraries] similar to where I grew up. So I started looking up north, and I have family up here – my mom was born in Merritt.

I started working up here in libraries, and I took some time off to take care of my parents while they were sick. But then I got really lucky with finding Marion: I live right by, it’s in my backyard, and it’s close to my family. So that’s a really happy thing, that I ended up finding my place in Marion.

MP: As librarian here in Marion, what are you most looking forward to?

Sarah: I’m really looking forward to growing our collection and our services. And getting the word out to the community about all of the cool new stuff that we’ll be doing, and all of the things that we already do provide to the community. Getting some new books, and getting some people involved, and really making the library shine.

MP: When you’re not at the library, what do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Sarah: I’m an animal lover – I have a Pomeranian dog named Penelope. She just perked up when she heard her name! My husband and I are pretty big movie buffs. We’ve been watching old samurai flicks recently, and tonight we’re planning on watching Yojimbo. It’s a classic, classic, samurai movie.

MP: What’s your favorite movie?

Sarah: I’d have to say Interview with the Vampire. I read the book too, and it’s a really great movie adaptation of the book. I like both the book and the movie, so it’s probably my favorite movie. It’s really faithful and loyal to the book too.

MP: What’s the best advice that you’ve been given? Who have been your role models?

Sarah: My favorite piece of advice: “Curiosity killed the cat, but satisfaction brought it back.” People always forget the second part. Curiosity isn’t always bad; sometimes the satisfaction is worth it.

My parents [Sonny and Janice (nee Davison) Genereaux] were big role models for me; they really supported me and were really proud of everything I did. They were big role models for me, and I wanted to make them proud. That was a big push for me. I do feel a special connection – I’m kind of in my mom’s hometown area – and it makes me feel really good.

MP: Speaking of Marion, how has the reception been in your new role here in town?

Sarah: I have felt welcomed. I’ve felt that there’s a sense of excitement about new things. People are really excited to see – especially after Covid – the library coming back to life. We provide a lot of essential services too, like faxes, and printing, and people are really grateful and thankful that we’re there, and that we’re happy to do that for them. There’s a sense of excitement after that Covid stagnation.