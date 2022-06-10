by Ben Murphy

The Marion softball team had a late lead against Mesick in the two’s Division 4 district championship game on Friday. The Lady Eagles, who were the visiting team on their home field, gave up two late runs however, suffering a tough-to-swallow 3-2 season ending loss.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, getting Ella Wilson on with a triple. Jacelyn Moggo drover her in from there on a ground out.

The game was tied 1-1, when in the top of the sixth Georgia Meyer singled, and reached third base on a single by Harley Bear. Meyer came around to the plate on a Bonnie Kiger ground-out to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the frame, Mesick scored two runs to take a 3-2 lead. The Eagles got two runners on in the top of the seventh, but Mesick ace Kelsey Quiggin pitched out of the late jam.

Meyer had a triple and two singles. Meyer was also the losing pitcher, though she threw well, going six innings and giving up three runs, zero earned on two hits, 10 strikeouts and two walks.

The Eagles reached the semi-finals thanks to a convincing 16-0 win over Manistee Catholic Central earlier in the day.

Marion finishes the year 19-3 overall.