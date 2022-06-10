Marion Eva Drake, age 99, of Marion passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her children. She was born in Rock Lick, Kentucky on November 13, 1922 to Albert and Hattie (Deaton) Crawford. She moved to Michigan in 1936 and married Vernal Drake in 1937 in Lake Orion where they raised 5 children.

A long-time resident of Marion, MI, she was an avid quilter, member of the United Methodist Women’s Club, 20th century club, and a local euchre club. She was loved and will be sorely missed. She was the last surviving child of Albert and Hattie.

She is survived by her children; James (Gail) Drake of Onekama, June (Bruce) Kime of Marion, and Diana Drake of Leesburg, FL, and 28 grandchildren, as well as many great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and one very special person; Rita Moggo, who became a great loving friend and care taker to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Vernal Drake, son; Gerald Drake, daughter; Karen Even, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

Memorial services will take place at the Marion United Methodist Church at a later date with Rev Jim Mort officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Michigan. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com