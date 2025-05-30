Marshall man dies after being shot by officer

Courtesy photo

This image of Michael Athony Koch was taken by the officer’s body cam just before he shot him. He is holding the BB gun that appeared to the officer to be a long rifle-style firearm.

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Michael Anthony Koch, 41, of Marshall died Wednesday after being shot by a Calhoun County Sheriff’s officer.

According to a press release, deputies were dispatched May 28 at approximately 10:44 a.m. to 14301 18 ½ Mile Road in Marengo Township in response to a 911 call. The caller reported that an individual may have shot himself and was threatening further violence.

During the 911 call, a family member reported that Koch had sent text messages stating he had shot himself in the head. He also indicated that if police responded, he would shoot them. After those messages, no additional communication was received, and calls went unanswered.

Upon arrival, deputies located Koch in the rear patio area of the home. He did not comply with verbal commands, then picked up what appeared to be a long rifle-style firearm, pointed it at a deputy, and stated, “Shoot me, b****.” The deputy discharged their patrol rifle and immediately began life-saving measures. Koch was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The weapon Koch pointed at deputies was later identified as a BB gun.

Medical personnel from the Marengo Fire Department Rescue and the Marshall Firefighters Ambulance Authority were staged nearby. However, deputies were required to secure the scene to ensure EMS could safely enter and provide assistance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards. The deputy involved, a 27-year veteran law enforcement officer, who has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office for 4.5 years, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

The Sheriff’s Office has released body-worn camera footage and still images.