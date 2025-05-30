TR boys 5th at MITCA track and field meet; Constantine, Centreville boys in top 10

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Three Rivers’ boys’ track and field team had what head coach Jason Muckel called “challenges” early on in Friday, May 23’s Division 2 Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association (MITCA) Team State meet in Berrien Springs, but rebounded to take fifth place overall out of 13 teams.

The Wildcats finished with 929.5 team points in the competition, just ahead of sixth-place Berrien Springs (915.5 points), and behind fourth-place Frankenmuth (951.5 points). Harper Creek won the meet with 1,393 team points, with Parma Western finishing in second with 1,359 points and Hamilton finishing third with 1,056.5 points.

Several Three Rivers athletes finished in the top eight in the meet. The best finish came from Carter Rice, who finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.96, while also finishing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.86. Lamonta Stone finished third in the 100 meters with a time of 11.14. Sullivan Zietlow finished fourth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:27.63, and finished seventh in the 800 meters with a time of 2:02.75.

The 4×100 relay team of Stone, Blake Stewart, Elijah Craig, and Peyton Muzzey finished fifth with a time of 43.70. In the 4×200 relay, the Wildcat team of Stone, Jeremiah Marzett, Craig and Stewart finished sixth with a time of 1:32.36. The 4×800 relay squad of Zietlow, Reece Howes, Kyler Copenhaver and Charlie Brauer finished sixth as well with a time of 8:12.42.

The lone top-eight finisher in the field events was Zander Barth, who finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 7 inches.

“I am proud of these boys and everything they were able to overcome today in the face of adversity,” Muckel said.

On Saturday, May 24, both Constantine’s and Centreville’s boys and girls’ teams competed in the Division 3 MITCA meet, held at Clare High School. Constantine’s boys’ team finished in seventh place out of 18 teams with 1,395.5 team points, just ahead of eighth-place Centreville, who had 1,360.5 points.

On the girls’ side, Centreville finished 11th out of 15 competing teams with 967 points, while Constantine finished 13th with 858.5 points.

Constantine’s boys’ team had several top-eight finishes, led by the 4×800 relay of Alessandro Avila, Aaron Hofmeister, Bear Geibe and Robbie King, who finished third with a time of 8:26.10. Brody Jones finished in eighth in the 400 meters with a time of 53.09, Geibe finished sixth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:04.15, Avila finished seventh in both the 1,600 meters (4:40.15) and 3,200 meters (10:07.96), the 4×200 relay of Justin Hendrix, Jones, Riddikk Tery and Logan Patmalnieks finished sixth with a time of 1:34.86, the 4×400 relay of Patmalnieks, Geibe, Jones and King finished seventh with a time of 3:35.66, and Canon Manley finished eighth in the discus with a toss of 134 feet, 3 inches.

For Centreville’s boys’ team, they were led by Matthew Bates, who won the shot put event with a toss of 50 feet, 3 inches, and took home third in the discus with a throw of 143 feet, 6 inches. Other top-eight finishers included Ethan Miller finishing second in the 400 meters with a time of 50.46, Deandre Stout finishing eighth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.17, Will Hulin finishing sixth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:07.86, the 4×100 relay of Bates, Dylan Schwartz, Carter Cartier and Stout finishing third with a time of 44.58, the 4×800 relay of Oliver Mildenburg, Henry Sloat, Micaiah Sylvester and Hulin who finished sixth with a time of 8:45.12, and Tyler Coney, who finished eighth in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches.

On the girls’ side, Constantine’s 4×400 relay of Jaedyn Herlein, Abigail Flores, Kailee Jones and Kaitlyn Jones won the event with a time of 4:13.26. The four also finished fourth in the 4×200 relay with a time of 1:49.09. Also finishing in the top eight were Kailee Jones in the 800 meters (2nd, 2:25.41), Kaitlyn Jones in the 400 meters (7th, 1:02.03), and Herlein in the 100-meter hurdles (6th, 16.40) and 300-meter hurdles (5th, 47.75).

Centreville’s girls’ team had four top-eight finishers at the meet. The 4×100 relay of Nevaeh Prichard, Leah Roberts, Berkley Shingledecker and Kaylyn Coney took eighth with a time of 53.11, the 4×400 relay of Shingledecker, Mara Webb, Ellie Reed and Coney took seventh with a time of 4:26.60, Lena Reed finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 4.5 inches, and Coney took fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches.

