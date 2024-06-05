Mattawan baseball team falls in district

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MATTAWAN – A fine baseball season ended for Mattawan on Saturday June 1 with a 4-3 loss to Portage Central.

Mattawan ended its regular season on May 28 with a 6-4 win over Grandville.

Mattawan softball

Mattawan’s softball season ended on May 28 in the predistrict with a 10-2 loss to Portage Central. The team was coached by Alicia Smith.

Mattawan soccer

Mattawan’s soccer team ended its season on May 28 with a 2-1 loss to Portage Central. The previous week, Mattawan had beaten Portage Northern 7-0 in a soccer district first round game.

Mattawan boys lacrosse

Mattawan’s outstanding boys lacrosse season came to an end on May 29 with a 12-6 loss to Bryon Center in a regional 10 game.

Mattawan had previously defeated Vicksburg 18-4 and Caledonia 17-10 in regional action.

Mattawan girls soccer

Mattawan’s girls soccer season ended at 11-7-1 recently with a 13-8 loss to Grand Rapids Northview in regional action.

Matt Stephens was the coach for Mattawan, which ended its regular season.

Paw Paw softball

Paw Paw’s softball season ended on June 1 with a loss to Otsego 6-5 during a district semifinal game.

The team was coached this season by Mike Mottl.