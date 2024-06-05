Saugatuck girls place third at Division 4 State Finals

By Jason Wesseldyk

HUDSONVILLE—Five members of the Saugatuck girls track team earned All-State recognition in a total of seven events at the Division 4 State Finals on Saturday, June 4.

Those strong performances helped the Trailblazers finish third in the team standings with 34 points.

Fowler won the state title with 70.5 points, while Portland St. Patrick placed second with 44 points.

Senior Brook Simpson led the way for Saugatuck, garnering All-State honors in four events. The top eight finishers in each event are named All-State.

In addition to placing second in the 400 at 59.01 and eighth in the 200 at 27.26, Simpson was part of two All-State relay teams alongside Mazie Robison, Novella DeGraaf and Vivian Vallarsa.

That quartet placed third in the 4×100 relay at 50.21 and took fifth in the 4×200 relay at 1:48.04.

Individually, Robison was second in the 100 hurdles at 15.36 and DeGraaf was eighth in pole vault at 9-3.

Niki McNeil accounted for Saugatuck’s other All-State showing. She placed third in discus at 114-4.

On the boys side, Saugatuck tied for 42nd as a team with four points.

Cass Stanberry accounted for those four points with his fifth-place finish in the long jump. He had a distance of 20-7.

