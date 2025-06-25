Mattawan lacrosse player headed to St. Johns

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MATTAWAN — Mattawan advanced to the state semifinals in lacrosse this season and among the reasons for that success was the standout play of Brody Hergott.

It was his senior season.

Mattawan lost to Detroit Country Day 20-11 in a state semifinal game.

“They’re a very talented squad,” Hergott said. “We came out and played well. We shocked them a little bit at the start. I don’t think they were ready for us to come out firing like that. But unfortunately we made a couple of mistakes.

“We gave them a chance to get back into the game and that’s what they did. They were a toned team with as great of a roster they had. We did the best we could and fought hard all the way to the end. I’m proud of the team for that.”

Mattawan had an 18-2 record.

Hergott played varsity lacrosse for three yeas. He moved to Mattawan his sophomore year and played varsity ever since.”

He’s played lacrosse since the elementary grades.

“I played midfield most of my life,” he said. “Up until a few years ago I started playing attack in high school. Midfield is a little bit more about getting up and down the field and playing a little bit of defense and paying some offense as well. Attacking is all offense and taking on more of a scoring role and quarterback role compared to midfield.

“I think I was able to secure the ball well and it was nice to be on the field . I was able to be a good leader of the offense. We had the team’s first playoff win in 23 years over Lansing Everett.”

Hergott had quite a few goals for the season and two in the semifinals.

Hergott also enjoys football which he said was his second sport behind lacrosse.

He will be studying finance and playing lacrosse at St. John’s University in the fall. He committed during his 11th high school season.

“I’m super excited to get out there,” Hergott said.