Dirt bikes crash, two injured

On 6-21-25 around 3:17pm first responders were dispatched to report a crash involving two dirt bikes on 146th Avenue near 17th Street in Dorr Township, Allegan County. One dirt bike operator was a juvenile and is in critical but stable condition. The other dirt bike operator is an adult and is reportedly in stable condition.

Witnesses report seeing one of the dirt bikes driving recklessly before the crash. No names are being released at this time as the investigation is still being conducted by the Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team.

Like this: Like Loading...