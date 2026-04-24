May 5 election to feature multiple millage and bond proposals

Jackson County voters will head to the polls on May 5 to weigh in on several millage renewal and bond proposals aimed at supporting fire and police protection, emergency services, and school district improvements. The ballot includes a mix of renewals and new funding measures designed to maintain and enhance essential public services.

Columbia Charter Township residents will vote on fire and police protection millage renewals, each proposing a continued rate of 1.5 mills for fire and 1.25 mills for police. The renewals are expected to generate approximately $500,000 and $425,000 per year respectively, over a four-year period. In addition, voters will consider new operation millages for both departments: 0.5 mills for fire operations and 0.4 mills for police operations, estimated to raise $150,000 and $120,000 annually for three years. The funds would be used for equipment, personnel, and facility upgrades.

Several school districts in the region are presenting bond and operating millage proposals. Columbia School District is seeking a $10 million bond with a 2.5-mill levy over 20 years for facility renovations and technology upgrades. Grass Lake Community Schools propose a 1.2-mill renewal for operations, expected to generate $210,000 annually for five years. Hanover-Horton School District asks for a 0.8-mill bond for building improvements, raising $150,000 each year over 15 years. Ingham Intermediate School District is requesting a 0.4-mill operating millage renewal, estimated at $75,000 annually for three years. North Adams-Jerome and Vandercook Lake districts are each seeking operating millage renewals at rates of 0.7 mills and 1.1 mills respectively, providing ongoing support for classroom expenses and student programs.

Bond expenditures are legally restricted to capital improvements such as building construction, renovation, and equipment purchases. Operating millages fund day-to-day expenses, including salaries, supplies, and maintenance.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 5. Election officials urge residents to review the proposals carefully and participate in the decision-making process, as each measure has direct implications for community safety and quality of education.