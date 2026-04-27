Water service line material verifications begin today in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers city officials announced last week a key step in the process of replacing lead lines in the city would begin Monday, April 27.

In a Facebook post, the city announced that Plummers Environmental would begin water service line material verifications at 750 locations throughout the city. Officials noted that if a resident notices a blue mark on the curb, sidewalk, terrace, or yard along with a blue flag, then their location is on the list for a verification.

Workers are doing the verifications to learn exactly what material the water service lines going to city homes are, which in turn will help the city figure out how many service lines need to be replaced. This is one of the early steps city officials are doing to resolve the issue of lead service lines in the city, and it is being done at locations where city officials have labeled that the service line material is “unknown.”

How the verifications will work, according to a follow-up comment in the Facebook post, is that workers will be making one or two holes of about six inches in diameter in order for them to get to the service line and verify the material. The holes will be backfilled with sand, according to the comment, and workers will try to salvage the sod to place back on top of the backfilled sand.

City officials say it will take a few weeks to get through all of the locations marked, and they ask residents to be patient if they have flags in their yard.

Those with further questions are asked to call the Department of Public Services at 269-273-1845.