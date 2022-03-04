Another year has passed, and Lent is upon us again. The United States Catholic Catechism for Adult defines Lent: “This is an annual period of forty days beginning on Ash Wednesday for Latin Catholics which is set aside for penance, fasting, and almsgiving in preparation for the coming celebration of Easter. It is modeled in part on the forty days that Jesus spent in the desert prior to beginning his public ministry.

The penance, fasting, and almsgiving are meant to help lead the believer to ongoing conversion and a deeper faith in the Lord who redeemed us.” This year it begins on March 2.

When I read this definition, I was caught by “lead the believer to ongoing conversion”. So often when we think of conversion we think of others, not me. I always though of conversion as something non-believers did to become believers, not something that believers did to become better believers. It makes sense. I often hear things from non-churchgoers like, “People in church are hypocrites.” “I know people who go to church and are holy for one hour and then drink like fish afterwards.” “Church people are just as bad as anyone else.” “Church people think they are better than anyone else.”

I have news for those people who say these things. I am a church person. I go to church, partly, because I am a sinner. In some ways, I am a hypocrite. Going to church doesn’t make me holy. I am already holy because I am created by God in his image. Another reason I go to church is to be others who worship God and at the same time admit that I have need for ongoing conversion.

While loved by God, I am not perfect. Just trying to be better in response to God’s love.

This Lenten season Our Lady of Hope is offering some ways to continue ongoing conversion.

The Stations of the Cross are offered on Thursday nights at 5:00 pm. We are also encouraged to practice penance, fasting, and almsgiving as ways of ongoing conversion.

You might want to join an adult catechism class, a Bible study group, read the Bible daily, or pray special prayers, or practice random acts of kindness.

We have a Sacrament of Reconciliation service on March 30 at 7:00pm. Mass is prayed every Saturday at 4:00 pm and Sunday at 9:30 am. Mass is also prayed on Tuesdays at 6:00 pm and Fridays at 9:00 am with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament after the Friday mass until 12:30 pm.

The Sacrament of Reconciliation is also offered thirty minutes before weekend masses. You can also make an appointment.

Lent is pregnant with opportunities for “ongoing conversion”. I plan to participate as much as I can. You are invited to join us. I am sure that our non-Catholic friends have many activities planned, also.

I’d like to hear from them. Let’s all pray and worship together.

“May the Lord bless and keep you. May He let His face shine upon you and give you His peace.”