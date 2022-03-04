Donald Bigelow, age 92, of Clare, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. Don was born the son of Merle and Ellen (Kohlsmidt) Bigelow on July 17, 1929 in Clinton County near St. John’s. He married Drusilla Haring on Feb. 11, 11, 1949 in Angola, Indiana and Drusilla passed away on Sept. 4, 2001. Don had worked as a Milk Hauler for Jake Thayer and as a Trucker for DTE Trucking Division. He also enjoyed raising his Belted Galloway cattle on his beloved Bigelow Farm.

Survivors include his children, Daryl Bigelow, Deanna Reid, and Danette (Jim ) Geyer, all of Clare, his brother, Ron (Dee) Bigelow, sisters, Suzanne (Richard) Dougherty, and Shirley Hutfeltz, his grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Rodgers, James (Mary) Geyer, Sarah (Jarrod) Waite, Shelly (Ben) Browning, Barry (Amy) Bigelow, Beckie Bigelow, Kayla (Dan) Browning, and Katherine Reid, great-grandchildren, Andrew, Morgan, Easton, Wesley, Tripp, Madison, Blayn, Natalie, Mallory, Vanessa, Willard, Duke, Jerry, and another on the way. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim Haring, Glenda and Art Baker, Lynda and Robert Hitchcock, Margo and Rev Benchley and Pat Haring. Beside Drusilla, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Barry Bigelow, Siblings, Doreen (Bob) O’toole, Robert (Mary Ruth) Bigelow, Eston (Mary) Bigelow, Jack (Dorothy ) Bigelow, JoAnn (Leon) Wilson, and Kristy Brooks, and in-laws, Warren (Bernise)Haring, Carl (Ruth) Haring, Jay Haring, Lanny Haring, Frank (Clara) Haring, Donna (John) Colosky, Delorus (Milan) Robison, Laila (Merle) Phillips, Leila (Ray) Butler, Sharla (Bob) Mitchell, Denise (Bud)Way, Jeanette Haring, and Marv Hutfeltz.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 1:30 PM at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Wilma Shurlow-Phillips officiating. Burial will be in the Vernon Twp. Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet with his family at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 to 8 PM and Thursday from 12:30 till 1:30 PM. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, have been suggested to the Pere Marquette District Library or to the Pere Marquette Rail Trail. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

