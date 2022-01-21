Clare County Review & Marion Press

May I Walk With You?: Who does that?

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 51 Views

By now most of us have seen the CarShield commercial that has a gentleman say that they paid to have his engine repaired and his transmission repaired saving him thousands of dollars.
Then he says, “Who does that?” It is great question. Beginning with Christmas we have a God who is born of a virgin in a stable. He is then visited by Magi who have travelled many miles to do Him homage and bring Him gifts, following a star. Then we hear about His baptism and God the Father saying, “This is my beloved Son.” And last week we heard that, this baby, now a man, changes water into wine at the request of His mother.
Who does that?!
Later in His life He will heal lepers, cure a blind man, feed thousands by multiplying fishes and loaves, forgive sinners, exorcise demons, and raise Lazarus from the dead. He will teach us how to live, reveal the Father to us, and call people to follow Him, and they do. He will be proclaimed to be the greatest as He enters Jerusalem only later to be betrayed, arrested, whipped and beaten and crucified.
Who does that?
He then rises from the dead! He appears to His followers, walks and talks with them, eats with them, and establishes His Church, before ascending to heaven and sending the Holy Spirit upon His followers, giving them wisdom and courage to share the Good New with the whole world.
Who does that?
Who is this person who did all of these things some two thousand years ago and is still remembered and worshipped today?
We get that answer from God the Father at Jesus’ baptism, “This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased!”
Since then, people everywhere, in every generation and on every continent, and every moment say that the person who did these things is Jesus, the second person of the Trinity.
Who is this person who continues to reveal himself to us and love us, and asks us to repent and live the Gospel?
Who is it that calls us into relationship with him that we might be eternally happy? “
Who does that?!” is a question that we all must answer for ourselves.
Some will say that He is myth. Others will say that He is just a good man and that the stories about him are embellishments.
Others will ignore the question. Others will say that He is God, deserving to be loved and worshipped, the Savior.
For me, He is the Lord of my life, the one I follow. I am all in. Who do you say this person is?
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May He let His face shine upon you and give you His peace.””

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Letter to the Editor: Guns, used or not, can be a deterrent

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Dear Editor:Recent events and an editorial in the CCR have prompted some letters about guns and gun control. The debate shows a great divide between those who feel that we are safer with more guns in the hands of the general public, and those who believe we would all be safer if fewer guns were Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

James Edward Monroe

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

MONROE, JAMES EDWARD, age 68, of Farwell, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Medilodge of Clare.Funeral Services for Jim will be held at Farwell Community Church on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dan Oliver officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Surrey Township Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at 3 Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Helen Loudene Rose

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Helen Loudene Rose, age 93 of Cadillac, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Lake City. She was born on October 15, 1928 in Creal Springs, Illinois to Cleo and Lula (Stewart) Eskew. She married Lyle Rose on December 24, 1946 in Creal Springs, Ill, he preceded her in death Read More…

Leave a Reply