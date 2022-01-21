Clare County Review & Marion Press

Smallegan named chairman of Missaukee board

By John Raffel
Correspondent

LAKE CITY – The Missaukee Board of Commissioners met on Jan 13 for its organizational meeting.
Dean Smallegan was elected 2022 Chairperson.
Pam Niebrzydowski was elected 2022 Vice-Chairperson.
Chairperson Smallegan made Committee assignments for 2022.
All members are on the finance committee, Lan Bridson, Niebrzydowski and Fran Vanderwal are on the personnel committee. Gary Gladu, Frank Vanderwall, Bridson and Niebrzydowski are on the Buildings and Grounds committee.
The law and jail committee consists of Gladu and Smallegan. Star Hughston and Lan Bridson are on the recycling committee. Roger Ouwinga, Hughston and Niebrzydoski are on the safety committee and the same three are on the claims, accounts and prop committee.
Smallegan, Vanderwal and Hughston are on the tax committee. There was discussion on creating a committee to review and consider request applications for ARPA funding.
It was decided to create an ARPA Committee of the Whole to consider ARPA funding requests, to meet the same day as regular board meetings, at 3 p.m.
Janice Ransom, Conservation District Board Member, expressed her support and their reasoning behind their request to put on a 10-year millage proposal on the August 2022 ballot.

