McBain softball team sweeps Marion

By John Raffel

Correspondent

McBAIN – McBain’s softball team won both nonleague games against Marion on May 28 by identical scores of 13-12.

“Both games the girls had to come from behind but they stayed loud and aggressive the entire time to make an awesome comeback,” coach Chantel Zuiderveen said. “This is the first time since I have been coaching at McBain that we have beaten Marion Public Schools in softball.

Emerson Tossey pitched the first game.

Shannon Maloney and Karsyn Meyering had two hits apiece.

“The girls were very disciplined at the plate,” Zuiderveen said. “We had very few strikeouts and a ton of walks.”

Olivia Bosscher and Katelyn DeZeeuw pitched the second game.

Emerson Tossey had three hits with a home run and a double

Karsyn Meyering had three hits with a double as well as the winning hit for the game.

McBain is scheduled to play at Lake City for two Highland Conference contests on May 30.

The Ramblers will enter district postseason action on June 1 at Manton at noon in a semifinal game. The winner plays for the district title at 2 p.m.