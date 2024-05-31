Harrison ends baseball season

By John Raffel

Correspondent

HARRISON – Harrison didn’t win quite as many baseball game as it would have preferred but Hornets coach Nick Halm saw some positive things from a season which produced nine victories.

The season ended on Tuesday at Evart in an 8-4 Division 3 predistrict loss to Pine River at Evart.

The Hornets fired out to a 4-0 lead over the Bucks with two runs in the first and two in the second. Pine River came back with three runs in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Jordan Heroux had three hits and Sebastian Jameson-Villano and Landon Sharp had two hits apiece. Jameson-Villano had an RBI as did Elgie. Kayden Murdoch and Logan Williams also had hits. Williams was the losing pitcher going five innings and giving up seven runs on nine hits and striking out five. Blake Davenport pitched one inning.

“We’ve seen this same song and dance before,” Harrison coach Nick Halm said. “We come out strong and from their things cool off. I see it as growing (challenges). It’s a reminder that baseball is a tough game and a lot of back and forth and there can be tough lessons to learn at times. But compared to where we were before, we’re making leaps every year. I saw a lot of good.

“There’s hope to have a summer team in the future to keep things going.”