Mea culpa on Bagierek bag mistakes

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Errors in last week’s “Should city bag PC vice-chair” bear correcting in the same bottom of Page A1 space.

First, and most embarrassing, the photo gleaned from a CJ Bagierek, Saugatuck page is not of CJ but Kevin King, who worked with him on many automation projects 12 to 18 years ago but for different companies, CJ said.

How this associate’s picture appeared on that social media site remains unexplained, but the real CJ’s picture appears nearby.

CJ was named a “co-producer” of Saugatuck City Councilman Gregory Muncey’s “Saugatuck on Sundays” radio show, but instead “I am just a regular ‘helper’ on SOS,” he said/ “When light on guests, we do a trivia bit help with sound during the show.

“I am waiting on Gregory to tell me who I officially am.”

“To clarify,” Muncey texted, “CJ is not an employee of Midwest Communications (92.7 The Van), so he is not a producer nor sponsor, but does help fill in once in a while like many guests I’ve had over the years.”

Also Zoning Board of Appeals member Jim Bouck said he’s commented often on the Bagierek matter, he is not a planning commission member, as is planning commissioner Mark LaChey, who said “I see this as a public shaming of PJ. Unfortunately this has already happened.”

Also current councilman Scott Dean was the mayor who first appointed Bagierek to the PC in 2022. He was successor to Garnet Lewis.

Whew! Was there anything I got right?

Bouck appended his message saying, “I fully support having this article in the paper and the planning commission member should resign.

“I am good with the article,” CJ added, along with real picture used here, to his email. “The gist is included.

“I am happy you were able to include my letter to the city,” he said.

Ya just gotta know those things and I didn’t. Others I need to find out as well, most funny but some regrettable or both, as if it is any of my business.

Sorry to all.

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