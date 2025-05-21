Memorial Day Celebrations around Allegan County

By Gari Voss

Monday, May 26th marks Memorial Day 2025, a day to remember all those who have given their lives to preserve the freedom of the United States. Across Allegan County, veterans, community leaders, and volunteers plan celebrations to honor those from their communities who gave the ultimate to their country – their lives.

City of Allegan

Monday, May 26, 2025: Parade & Service

10:00am – All interested in participating in the parade should be at the County Courthouse Parking Lot by 9:45am. All are encouraged to participate in the parade and no registration is necessary. The American Legion and Allegan High School Band will lead the parade around Downtown to Monroe St. then up Ely St. to Arbor St. to Oakwood Cemetery.

11:00am – Service led by the Allegan American Legion at Oakwood Cemetery with the American Legion, Boy and Girl Scouts, Allegan High School Band, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) General Benjamin Pritchard Camp No. 20, and military groups, plus the fire trucks.

Following the Service – After the Memorial Day celebration at the Oakwood Cemetery in Allegan on Monday May 26, the Immanuel Lutheran Church will offer a light luncheon in their Fellowship Hall at 631 Grand Street, near the Allegan Airport. Everyone is welcome for sandwiches and refreshments. Call the church office at (269) 673-3335 for questions or details.

City of Fennville

Monday, May 26, 2025, 10am: Fennville Memorial Day Parade & Program

The Fennville VFW Post 7911 under the leadership of Quartermaster David Hopkins will sponsor the Fennville Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Service at the Fennville Cemetery. The community is invited to join in celebrating, remembering and honoring those who served and died for our country. The VFW encourages community support and participation and invites all area veterans to join in the parade. The public may watch the parade then follow to the Fennville Cemetery for our Memorial Day Service. If questions, contact jodymartin1@comcast.net.

9:30-9:45am: The parade will line up on North Maple Street and 2nd St.

10:00am: The Fennville High School Marching Band, under the direction of Mr. Andres Garcia will play the Star Spangled Banner. Boy Scout Troop 45 and Pack 3045 will lead the flag raising ceremony in front of Veterans Memorial Park on North Maple Street.

The parade route travels from Paradise Park to the Cemetery following the usual route down Main St. The VFW encourages all veterans, community members and scout troops to participate in the parade along with decorated bicycles, golf carts, vintage automobiles, horses or floats.

Dorr

The Dorr American Legion Post 127, 4310 18th St., Dorr, will honor veterans at local cemeteries. Please, attend at the closest cemetery. For information call (616) 681-2259 or Barbara Lavigne, barblavigne2009@yahoo.com.

8 a.m. – Flag raising at the Post 127

8:30 a.m. – St. Stanislas Cemetery

9:15 a.m. – Ricther Cemetery

10 a.m. – Dorr Cemetery

10:45 a.m. – Jones Cemetery

11:30 a.m. – Sproat Cemetery

12 noon – Dorr Park Veterans Memorial

City of Otsego

Monday, May 26, 2025, 9am: Service & Parade

Coordinated by Otsego VFW Post 3030 and the American Legion Post 84 of Otsego, the celebration will begin with a service at 9am at the Oak Hill Cemetery on Farmer St. The Parade will form about 9:15am and march south on Farmer Street with a stop for a rifle salute at the river then end at Memorial Park. All are welcome to join in the parade. For additional information, contact Ric at 296 615-5031.

City of Plainwell

Monday, May 26, 2025, 11am: Memorial Day Parade & Remembrance

The Plainwell VFW Post 9377, American Legion Post 84, and the Friends of the Greater Plainwell Veterans Memorial, Inc. invite and encourage all from children through adults to participate in celebrating the fallen armed services members by being in the parade, watching the parade, and coming to the cemetery for this very special tribute.

10:45am: Parade participants – the Plainwell High School Band, horses, bikes, and vehicles – will line up by Ace Hardware. Participants should contact Cheryl C. Parente-Roggow at 269 685-3413 and leave a message.

11am: The Parade will head to the Hillside Cemetery via M89, N. Andeson St. and E. Bridge St. A stop will be made on the bridge to remember those lost at sea.

11:45am (approx..): A Ceremony to Remember the fallen.

Contact Cheryl at (269) 685-3413 for more information.

City of Saugatuck Memorial Day Weekend

The Saugatuck Memorial Day Parade and ceremony will honor local veterans. 14 volunteers are needed to help block intersections. Volunteers must email eventssaugatuckdouglas@gmail.com.

Monday, May 26, 2025:

8:30am: Arrive at the American Legion Post 137, 248 Mason St, Saugatuck

9am: The Parade is sponsored by the American Legion Post #137 and starts at Culver St. then down Butler St. to Mary St. and ends at Memorial Park with a brief ceremony. Those wishing to participate (only those decorated for Memorial Day) send a text to 616 218-7278.

City of Douglas

Monday, May 26, 2025, 10am: Veteran’s Memorial, Berry Field

Following the Saugatuck Parade and Memorial, the American Legion Post #137 travels from Saugatuck to Douglas’ Beery Field where the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country will be honored. All are invited.

Saugatuck/Douglas additional graveside services

11ish Riverside Cemetery, 3461 Clearbrook Dr., Saugatuck.

11:30am Douglas Cemetery, 130th Ave., Douglas

Noonish Plummerville Cemetery, Lakeshore Drive south of 121st Ave.

Hopkins Township

Monday, May 26, 2025, 10am: Memorial Day Service, Maplewood Cemetery

Maplewood Cemetery, 130th Ave & 17th St.

All are invited to honor our fallen soldiers. The Keynote speaker will be Major David Sebright, US Army Retired. The memorial activities feature the Wayland VFW, Sons of the Union Civil War Veterans, Hopkins Boy Scouts Troop 96, Hopkins High School Band, and Hopkins FFA Chapter. The celebration will happen rain or shine, so bring a lawn chair and bottled water.

Martin

Monday, May 26, 2025, 9am: Memorial Parade & Service

9:30am: Parade participants line up at Martin High School, 1556 Chalmers St.

10am: The Parade steps off. The Parade comes out of the HS on Allegan St. and turns north on 10th St. and ends at the Veteran’s Memorial in Geib Memorial Park, which is north on 10th St. out of town. All are asked to participate in this remembrance of fallen soldiers sponsored by the Village and Township of Martin along with area veterans.

Pullman

Monday, May 26, 2025, Noon: Flag Raising & Blessing

Noon-1:30pm: Free Lunch

1:30pm: All decorated entries will line up by the VFW

2pm: the annual Memorial Day parade that will travel to the Lee Township Cemetery

3:00pm: Memorial Service at Lee Township Cemetery

Wayland

Monday, May 26, 2025

7:15am: Cemetery Honors – Veterans wishing to participate arrive at Wayland VFW by 7:15am.

7:30am: Veteran honor guard will begin their visitations of the cemeteries.

8am: Hooker Cemetery. 8:20am: Hill Cemetery. 8:50am: Native American Cemetery. 9:15am: Germond Cemetery. 9:45am: St. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. 10:15am: Elmwood Cemetery

11am: Memorial Day Parade

Before 10:15am – Floats and parade vehicles line up on Dahlia St. facing Main St.

Before 10:40am – walkers, decorated bikes & horses line up in the field from the Police Post.

For information contact Denise at denise@waylandchamber.org

11am – The Parade begins at Wayland State Police Post, 544 N. Main St. and ends at the Wayland VFW, 735 S. Main St. The parade will stop downtown to play Taps will be played at the VFW Flagpole. (No horns, no sirens in memory of the fallen Veterans.

12pm: VFW Post Memorial Day Ceremony at the VFW

12pm: Luncheon at VFW – the public is invited (cash & check only)