The Cascades Falls is a popular place to view Memorial Day fireworks.

Members of the Albion American Legion Post 55 salute those who gave their lives at sea after laying a wreath in the Kalamazoo River.

Monday, May 26 marks Memorial Day this year. Across the area, veterans, community leaders, and volunteers plan celebrations to honor those from their communities who gave the ultimate to their country – their lives. Here is a list of local events.

– Albion’s Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on S. Superior St. to Riverside Cemetery, and the subsequent service at the Veteran’s Memorial Stage. The Albion Eagles Memorial Day Celebration Starts at 5 p.m. American Legion will play taps and fallen veterans will be recognized. There will be fireworks at dusk, food trucks, a bonfire, music, horeshoes and cornhole.

– Concord’s annual Memorial Day Parade is 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, on Homer Road in front of the Post Office. The parade will proceed south on Main Street to Maple Grove Cemetery followed by a service.

All veterans, veteran organizations, scouts and marching bands are encouraged to participate.

– Clark Lake Memorial Day Parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 26 down Hyde Road.

– Grass Lake Memorial Day events will be hosted by the American Legion. Services begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at the Grass Lake Veterans Memorial, 132 W. Michigan Ave.

– Jackson Events. Several events are taking place in the city of Jackson for Memorial Day, including ceremonies, firework shows and parades.

A procession will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, hosted by the Jackson County Veterans Council. The parade will start at the intersection of Jackson Street and W. Michigan Avenue and head south to Jackson Street, then on Greenwood Avenue and end at Mount Evergreen Cemetery, where a ceremony will take place.

Families can also enjoy a firework show on Saturday, May 24, at Cascades Falls Park, 1401 S. Brown St. The event, hosted by the Jackson County Parks Department, begins at 6 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.

There is an admission fee for those wishing to go near the falls.Food vendors and live entertainment also will be onsite.

– Marshall Memorial Day Events 9:30 a.m., Memorial Service at Veteran’s Memorial Wall across from Fountain Circle, Parade 10 a.m. parade through town, followed by veteran ceremony at Oakridge Cemetery.

– Napoleon’s Memorial Day Parade begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 26 at the Napoleon Township Park and heads to Oak Grove Cemetery, where a ceremony will take place.

– Norvell Township will have Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday, May 26 at the Norvell Cemetery, 12810 Austin Road.

– Spring Arbor Township Memorial Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. Monday, May 26, starting at Ogle Avenue and traveling down Main Street.

Kid’s activities will take place at 11 a.m. at The Arbor Church, 120 E. Main St. A service will also happen at the noon in front of the township hall at 107 E. Main St.