Two fatal shootings last weekend in Jackson

Anthony Glen Owens Jr., 44, was killed early Saturday morning when he and three other men were shot on a porch.

Emarion Flowers, 22, was killed Friday afternoon.

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writerr

Two men died of gunshot wounds in Jackson last weekend. Emarion Flowers, 22, was killed Friday afternoon and Anthony Glen Owens Jr., 44, was shot and killed shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Jackson Police Chief Christopher A Simpson, Flowers was shot Friday, May 16 at 3:38 p.m. in the Warwick Court area of Jackson, in the Southridge Park apartment complex, between MLK Avenue and Cooper Street.

Flowers, a resident of the City of Jackson, was transported to Henry Ford Hospital where he died of gunshot wounds.

If anyone has any information about this homicide, contact Detective Steven Brooks at (517) 768-6432 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

Owens was killed Saturday, May 16 just after midnight. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at least three individuals opened fire on a group of people sitting on a porch in the 100 block of Lincoln Court in Summit Township, which is immediately off Francis Street, across from Tate’s Take-out Party Store.

Jackson County Sheriff’s officers responded to this incident, which was just south of the City’s jurisdiction.

According to JCSO, three other people were shot and taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive their injuries.

“The investigation is still in its early stages…[but] I can confirm that guns were involved,” Undersheriff Jeremy Barnett stated in an email.

Owens is the son of Wanda Beavers, a.k.a. Mama Tutu – whose portrait is featured in Bright Walls in downtown Jackson for her incredible contribution to community and housing advocacy.

A candlelight vigil was held for Owens at Beavers’ home in the Prospect Park area of the City on Sunday, May 18.

The shootings occurred about one mile from each other, straight down MLK/Francis Street. When asked if the shootings are related, Barnett stated “It is too early to know if the shootings are related. Our Detective Bureau is in contact with the Jackson City Police Department, and that is being looked into as a possibility.”

If anyone witnessed the incident or has additional information, please contact JCSO Detective Mark Easter at 517-768-7934.

Photo by Elizabeth Ferszt

The Lincoln Court neighborhood was the scene of the shooting the killed Anthony Owenj Jr. and sent three others to the hospital.