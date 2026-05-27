Memorial Day observed in SH with parade, cemetery program

The Memorial Day commemoration began with the traditional parade through downtown South Haven and ending at the Lakeview cemetery with a program organized by American Legion “Edward W. Thompson” Post 49.

The Grand Marshall was Army Veteran Sergeant Major Albert Anthony, a South Haven native who twice was awarded the Purple Heart for his service in Vietnam.

The keynote address was presented by Post 49 Adjutant Dan Thompson.

Participating in the ceremony were the South Haven junior high and high school bands. The Post 49 Honor Guard led the parade and concluded the ceremony with a three-volley salute.

Photos by Tom Renner