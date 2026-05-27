Mike’s Musings: Rules to live by

I often seek out thought provoking words of wisdom on the internet. Just last week I came across this (by anonymous) and thought I would share it with you. It might not mean much to those that are in their 20’s or still have children at home, but for those of us that are considered in our twilight years it hits home. Here it is:

So… this is the beginning of the final stretch.

And slowly, the truths I had avoided all my life began to surface.

Kids? They’re busy writing their own story.

Health? Slips away faster than sand through open fingers.

The government? Just headlines, promises and numbers that rarely change your daily reality.

Aging doesn’t hurt your body first- it hurts your illusions.

So, I rebuilt my life with new rules- here they are:

Money is more reliable than anything else. Love your kids, but don’t make them your retirement plan. Save for yourself. Financial independence is dignity. It allows you to afford a comfortable life if and when you no longer work. A life free of financial worry.

Your health is paramount. Nothing else matters if your body refuses to cooperate. Move, walk, stretch. Don’t take health for granted. Guard your sleep like treasure. Eat cleaner. Reduce the poison disguised as sugar or salt.

Create your own joy. Waiting for others to make you happy is the fastest way to heartbreak. So, you learn to enjoy the small things- a peaceful breakfast, a good book, and music that warms the soul. When you know how to make yourself happy, loneliness loses its power.

Aging is not an excuse to become helpless. Some people turn aging into a performance of complaints. And slowly friends begin to slip away. No one wants to hear it. Strength is attractive. Resilience is magnetic. People respect the ones who stay capable, not the ones who surrender.

Let go of the past. The good old days were beautiful- yes. But they’re gone and there is no return ticket. Clinging to the past, steals the present. Life today may look different, but it holds moments worth living. And think of the future as bright. You still have a lot of memories to make.

Protect your peace like it’s your property. Not every argument needs your voice. Not every insult needs your response. Most of the time keeping quiet is the best choice. Peace is expensive. Protect it from dramas, negativity and draining people.

Keep learning something- anything. The day you stop learning is the day you start aging. A new recipe, a new word, a new app or a new hobby- your brain needs movement just like your body. Learning keeps you young; stagnation makes you old.

Strength and freedom still belong to you. Aging is an exam no can take from you. You can adapt, rebuild and rise stronger…or sit back, and wait for someone to rescue you. The choice is yours. I know what I choose. Do You?

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