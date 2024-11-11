Mendon upsets defending champ Martin on last-second TD to win regional title

Mendon coaches and players react in jubilation to the last-second touchdown by JT Lux to defeat two-time defending state champion Martin 26-22 Saturday and move on to the state semifinals. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Steve Eldridge

MENDON — “Nothing like a win in Mendon on a Saturday.”

Those were the words of Mendon head coach Bobby Kretschman, after he saw his team score a last-second touchdown to defeat two-time defending state champion Martin, 26-22.

The game was played Saturday at John Schwartz Field, and both schools had packed the stands to cheer their teams on to a win, and a spot in the Division 1 8-player football playoffs. What they witnessed was a game that was not for the faint of heart.

Two teams that relied on high-powered offenses throughout the season saw the defense of both teams step to the forefront, as the first quarter ended with neither squad able to put the ball in the end zone. It was the first time all season that the Hornets, coming in averaging over 64 points per game, were unable to score points in the first 12 minutes. Likewise, a Martin team that had averaged just over 44 points per contest, wouldn’t cross the goal line in that opening quarter, which ended 0-0.

That all changed in the second stanza. The Clippers broke the tie at the 10:55 mark, when Haylen Buell took the ball in from the three, and he also converted the two-point conversion, giving the visitors their first lead of the game, 8-0. Both teams had possessions that failed to produce points, but Mendon quarterback Ryder Gorham was able to get the Hornets on the board with 2:50 left before halftime, scoring on a three-yard run. JT Lux made good on the conversion, and the winners were able to knot the score at 8-8. That’s the way the first half came to an end, but the best was yet to come.

Mendon’s Owen Gorham (20) celebrates after scoring a 40-yard rushing touchdown to give Mendon the lead in the second quarter of Saturday’s 26-22 win over Martin. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

The Mendon running game finally flexed its muscle at the 10:59 mark of the third quarter, when Owen Gorham broke free and sprinted 40 yards into the endzone for the go-ahead TD. The conversion was unsuccessful, however that gave the Hornets the lead at 14-8. The score remained 14-8, but that’s when Lux brought the crowd to its feet, ripping off 84 yards, and plowing over a last-chance defender on his way to the score. Again, the two-point conversion attempt was no good, but Mendon had increased the lead to 20-8.

The 12-point advantage remained in the Hornets favor until the 2:46 mark of the third quarter, when Martin’s Gavin Myers got loose for an 18-yard scamper into the endzone, making the score 20-14. The Mendon defense stopped the conversion try, and headed to the final, frantic fourth quarter leading the Clippers, 20-14.

Both teams were able to move the ball up and down the field in the final 12 minutes, but neither team would score until Martin was able to set up from the nine-yard line with a first-and-goal. Buell once again hit on a touchdown run from the nine, and after the two-point conversion, the visitors had regained the lead, setting up the heart-stopping finish.

Mendon’s JT Lux (23) plows through Martin defenders en route to the end zone for an 84-yard touchdown in the second half of Saturday’s regional finals win. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

The Hornets were unable to get a first down, stalling what could have been an opportunity to take the lead, and Martin got the ball back with a chance to ice the game. The Clippers were faced with a short fourth down chance, but a huge stop would give the ball back to Mendon, which would then set up the game-winning drive.

“Getting that stop at the end was huge for our kids. They just kept fighting and got the job done,” Kretschman said.

After taking possession, Lux and Gorham carried the load, running the football down close to the goal line. Then, with just a couple of ticks left on the clock, Lux took the handoff from Ryder Gorham and bulldozed his way into the endzone, giving the Hornets the 22-20 victory, and setting off a frenzied celebration both on the field and in the stands.

“I like running guys over,” Lux stated about his game-winning touchdown. “I have a great line in front of me, and I’m glad they were blocking. When I got hit, I knew I had to keep the motor running and get in.”

Although Martin out-gained Mendon 392-359, the only numbers that mattered showed on the scoreboard; zeros on the clock, Mendon 22, Martin 20. Kretschman also stated “We talk all the time about how we have to stay mentally in the game. We’re winning games like this because of the preparation Monday through Friday.”

Mendon’s Zak Iobe (9) stops Martin’s quarterback short of the end zone on a two-point conversion in the second half of the Hornets’ 26-22 win over the Clippers. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

Defensively, the Hornets were led by Zak Iobe, who was credited with 12 tackles. Nick Stiver, who had to leave the game in the third quarter with an injury, followed that with 10 stops, while teammates Lux and Alex Zagon both had six tackles each.

“I give a lot of credit to Brayden Crites and Zak Iobe, two kids that have worked hard all year,” added Kretschman, when commenting on the loss of Stiver. “They played well in critical moments.”

Owen Gorham led the rushing attack with 185 yards, Lux chipped in with 147, and Ryder Gorham ran for 16 yards. He also completed one pass to Grant Crotser, good for 10 yards.

With the win, the Hornets advance to the Final Four of the Division 1 eight-man football playoffs. They’ll take the 250-mile trek to Deckerville to face the 11-0 Eagles, who defeated Kingston, 40-6 last Saturday.

Mendon players, coaches and cheerleaders celebrate the Hornets’ regional championship following their 26-22 victory Saturday. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)