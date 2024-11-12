Sturgis city organizational meeting postponed

Sturgis City Commission’s annual organization meeting scheduled for Monday is rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, prior to the regular board meeting.

The postponement is due to the change in election law, based on a statewide proposal in November 2022, that allows overseas ballots to be received and counted if they arrive within six days after election day.

That deadline typically is the following Monday, but because of Veterans Day, the deadline is extended by a day.

Therefore, the county board of canvassers cannot certify election results until after all votes are counted.

The delay means that newly elected and re-elected city commissioners cannot be sworn in until Wednesday, after the county BOC certifies.

At the organizational meeting, election results will be presented, followed by swear-in of commissioners, then appointment of mayor and vice mayor. The regular commission meeting will follow.

Among agenda items scheduled at the regular meeting is a second reading of “urban chickens” ordinance amendments. That proposal was on the ballot for Sturgis residents at the Nov. 5 election, and received voter approval.