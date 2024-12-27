Michigan Center, Hanover-Horton earn conference wrestling victories

A.J. Fielder, top, of Hanover-Horton High School attempts to finish off his match against Dallas Swaenepoel of Vandercook Lake during a quad meet at Grass Lake last week.

Michigan Center and Hanover-Horton high schools made short work of Vandercook Lake and Grass Lake last week in a Cascades Conference quad at GLHS.

The Cardinals and Comets earned wins over the two teams last week.

Here are wrestling results from area high school teams.

Addison Quad: Napoleon High School defeated Homer 54-24 and East Jackson 47-30 at Addison Wednesday night. The Trojans also lost to Addison 60-12 in the quad meet. Earning pins for Napoleon against East Jackson were Jamarcus Goodloe (285 pounds), Logan Hartman (138), Zack Bamm (175), Rylan Lovett (190), and Dallas Smith (215). Roberto Mireles (126) and McKenna Worthing (132) earned pins for East Jackson in the Napoleon match. Isaiah Sullivan (150) and Zionah Gardner (120) earned a pair of victories for Homer on the night.

Concord Quad: Concord High School lost to Athens 29-24 and Bellevue 36-23 in wrestling action Wednesday. Nate Fritz (138) and Jordyan Metcalf (144) earned wins against Bellevue in contested matches.

Columbia Central Quad: The Golden Eagles lost to Leslie 61-16 but defeated Jonesville 53-23 in a home quad. Jordan Cromwell and Max Videto went 2-0 for the Golden Eagles on the night.

Grass Lake Quad: Michigan Center and Hanover-Horton went 2-0 on the night. The Cardinals defeated Grass Lake 42-23 and Vandercook Lake 48-12. Carter Mikolajczyk had a pair of pins for the Cardinals in the win. Michigan Center recorded five pins in the victory over VCL. The Comets defeated Vandercook Lake 48-12 and Grass Lake 36-27. Hanover-Horton is 5-0 overall for the season and 3-0 in the Cascades Conference. Reed Matthews, Gavin Berkeypile, Wyatt Ashworth, Slade Feller, and Austyn Hocter were 2-0 for Hanover-Horton on the night. Aiden Durham of Grass Lake was 2-0 on the night with a pair of pins for the Warriors.

Jackson at A.A. Huron: The Vikings lost 59-21 to Bedford but came back to defeat Pinckney 60-24. Zander Resor and Shea Haehnle both scored a pair of pins for Jackson on the night.

Northwest at Hudson Quad: Northwest lost to Hudson 54-15 and Madison 41-32 in non-conference action at Hudson. Blaine Anspaugh (138) earned a pair of pins for Northwest.

Western at Hillsdale Quad: The Panthers tied Hillsdale 36-all but lost in a tiebreaker. Elijah Crist (132), Titan Parker (165), Adam Carlson (175), Josh Corts (190), and Hezekiah Gin (106) earned pins for the Panthers in the match against Hillsdale.

Grass Lake Team Invitational: Dundee won the tournament with a 5-0 record. Grass Lake went 1-4 as Bryce Beadenkopf was 5-0 on the day at 165 pounds and Andrew Beadenkopf went 4-1 at 175.

Springport at Lawton Duals: Springport went 3-2 on the day winning its bracket at Lawton High School. Leslie went 5-0 on the day as Grason Weber earned his 100th win for the Blackhawks. Manchester won the event, Springport was third, and Leslie fifth.

Photo by Jeff Steers