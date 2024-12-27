Teen injured in Christmas Eve shooting in Jackson

Jackson Police respond to shooting on Christmas EveJackson Police respond to shooting on Christmas Eve(Michigan Fire Alerts/Brian Hardy)

The Jackson Police Department has released information about a shooting on Christmas Eve that injured a teenage boy.A 14-year-old boy was shot shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Seymore Ave and E North Street in the City of Jackson. The teen was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital by a family member before police arrived on scene. The boy’s injuries are not considered life-threatening and he has since been released from the hospital.Through investigation the department determined that the 14-year-old was in a physical altercation with a 17-year-old boy who allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking the victim. The 17-year-old, who has been identified as Marquise Young was found near E. Ganson Street and Orange Street shortly after the incident and taken into custody.The Jackson County Prosecutor has authorized charges of Assault with intent to murder and he will be charged as an adult.