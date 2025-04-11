Michigan’s major railway project is back on track, with Clare at its core

If greenlit, a spur would be constructed to connect the train depot with the new railway, says Hibl.

By Christopher Johnson

To some, the idea of a passenger railway connecting across Lower and Upper Michigan may not be unfamiliar. It’s an idea that’s been around for a hot minute but until recent years has been only that: A lot of talking and a lot of big number crunching.

Earlier this week, the Pere Marquette District Library hosted a visit from the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, a nonprofit advocacy organization. Formerly known as the Michigan Land Use Institute, it would seem this idea is back on the rails so to speak, and in a big way that’s got money finally talking as well.

Groundwork plays a crucial role in a long-term initiative aimed at reviving passenger rail links across Michigan’s lower peninsula. The name of this initiative is the North-South Rail Project and would create a passenger railway beginning in Detroit and reaching as far north as Traverse City and Petoskey. Clare of course would be one of these stops (dead center to be exact), so it’s an important opportunity to consider.

Following numerous setbacks largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, this rail project gained momentum last year, bolstered by $2.3 million in combined state and federal funding. Additionally, local donors have had a huge impact as well.

Carrie Thompson is the executive director for the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority. She is also the holder of the project’s grant and is one of the main partners involved in the North-South’s progress.

“Groundwork was kind of a natural choice for us to move this forward”, she explains. “They have been working on the train for a very long time. They’re very passionate, and one of the things that they understood is that all the rural communities that are in the middle of this track, like, are the heart and soul of this thing.”

She then points out the importance of involving the transit communities in these table talks because how are passengers going to get from the train station to the next stop on their journey? It’s details like this and the planning that goes into them that will be paramount in such an endeavor.

Thompson reminds us that there are no Uber drivers that we know of who operate in these regions in any reliable capacity. In some states, it’s a viable network from border to border and works like clockwork. However in Michigan, freelance taxiing becomes less of an option the further you get from the city. So it’s important to involve as many moving parts as possible directly as vision continues to take form. With this kind of money at stake, no stone should be left unturned.

This is just the input of one of several community leaders who attended Wednesday’s meeting. In addition to being joined by city management, school district and transit authority, it was a pleasure to join this discussion and weigh opinions.

The presenters were Carolyn Ulstad and Michael Goldman Brown Jr., and they couldn’t have been better educators when it comes to unpacking this topic in a way that’s factual, informative and exciting.

During his presentation, Brown Jr explained how this passenger system would be built on the back of an old freight route. “There are a lot of exciting opportunities for connections for the rest of the state”, he implores, despite this being a strictly north to south commute. “You can connect with potentially the Blue Water line in Duran, to connect onward to Chicago, Grand Rapids”, etcetera. It would absorb the rest of Michigan into an already fed and watered transportation system and this has huge appeal with stakeholders.

The connections and opportunities highlighted by Brown Jr. are just a few examples of the thoughtful planning and consideration that Groundwork and its partners are bringing to this project. To learn more about their work and the mission driving this initiative, I encourage you to visit their website and take note of their very passionate mission statement. Their focus on community and environment is particularly relevant to the rail project, so let’s examine what we’re up against according to the professionals.

Funding is the obvious obstacle but one thing we also need to consider is educating our rural communities on the innovation such a rail system could provide. Brown Jr. elaborates on this in great depth, in addition to stressing how much power we as a collective can wield, bridging us closer to big change.

Michigan has always prided itself on being an automotive state, and most of us are well adapted to life behind the wheel in nearly all situations. So much so, the idea of train travel feels exotic to most. With the exception of seasonal events for tourists.

Otherwise, “there hasn’t been passenger train service in our part of Michigan since July of 1950”, adds Dennis Guerrero, curator of the train depot. This comment suggests we’ve adapted to life in a very normalized, relaxed manner. What’s normal in Europe and other more developed parts of the world is still for the most part unheard of in rural Michigan, mentions former city manager, Ken Hibl. Yet these are places that are thriving efficiently on rails and we can only learn from their example as we take notes and pool our own resources.

But that’s a problem just as relevant as the budget.

Getting people to suspend their complacency to welcome and support these new initiatives that can evolve our state into something even more incredible. Not to mention, connecting us all much more effectively in a climate where gas prices are probably going to continue to get worse before they get better.

For a model of what Michigan’s regional rail system could look like, Carolyn Ulsted invites us to consider Amtrak’s Downeaster train service. This is a successful example of a working regional rail system, connecting Massachusetts and Maine across 145 miles .

While the Michigan project may have a longer corridor with double the mileage, it can still benefit from the lessons learned and best practices implemented by the Downeaster. By studying successful models like it, Ulstad suggests we can build a stronger case for passenger rail in Michigan, and curate the best possible experience.

Many of us agree that traveling by rail is a safer means of transport than both flying and driving. Nobody likes being trapped in the sky or being white-knuckled by hostile city traffic. So why not consider investing in a happy medium? One that’s safe, peaceful, and efficient.

It was also pointed out amidst discussion that many members of our Amish communities rely on the bus network to connect them across the state. But it’s far from a frustration free system and an Amtrak style train could be a perfect solution not only for the Amish but people of various vulnerabilities.

Carrie Thompson says we should consider our elderly population as another example. With their growing need to access medical appointments and services that require them to travel downstate. For many seniors, transportation can be a significant challenge, particularly if they no longer drive or have limited mobility. A train connecting Clare with The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor would be a game-changer, providing a safe, convenient, and stress-free way for them to reach their destinations.

This would be especially beneficial for those who need to travel to Ann Arbor for medical appointments, as it would eliminate the need for cumbersome and often expensive transportation arrangements. But it’s not just about practicality – this train would also serve as a vital lifeline for our seniors, enabling them to stay connected with family and friends, and to access the cultural and recreational opportunities that they enjoy, says Thompson.

And it’s not just seniors who would benefit – this train would also be a boon for emergency commuters who need to travel downstate for work or family obligations, as well as recreationalists who want to escape the northwoods to catch a football game,concert or explore the cultural attractions of Ann Arbor and Detroit. This mix of business, pleasure and healthcare is something city management feels is a major selling point for investment.

For more information, refer to Groundwork’s website.

While the Upper Peninsula may not be directly connected to this project, Ulstad says it’s worth noting that they’re exploring their own railway ideas, which could deepen their relationship with Wisconsin. The Mackinac Bridge’s limitations may be a brick wall, but the proposed corridor is already a significant undertaking.

As this project continues to take shape, I encourage you to stay informed and get involved – every voice counts in shaping the future of transportation in our region.