Three Rivers girls’ soccer shuts out Constantine

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ soccer team notched its first win of the season, demolishing Constantine at home 8-0 Tuesday night.

Paige McDonald and Natalie McGahan both had hat tricks for the Wildcats, while Tori Thorbjornsen scored twice to round out the scoring. McGahan added three assists, while McDonald, Thorbjornsen and Savannah Morrill each had an assist apiece. Bekah Beachey had three saves in goal.

For Constantine, Paytin Featherstone had four saves in goal, while Yara Ortiz had one shot on goal.

With the win, Three Rivers improves to 1-1-1 on the young season, while Constantine goes to 0-3-0.

