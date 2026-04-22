Mike’s Musings: Artemis II gives me hope that Mars colony is possible

Artemis II isn’t just another spaceflight, it’s a statement about who we are, what we value, and whether we still have the will to push beyond the edge of the known.

When astronauts swung around the far side of the Moon—the so-called “dark side,” more accurately the far side never visible from Earth they temporarily lose all communication with home. No live feeds. No reassuring voice from Mission Control. Just silence, distance, and the kind of isolation that defined the earliest era of exploration. It’s a moment that will feel almost primitive in an age of constant connectivity and that’s exactly why it matters.

More than 50 years ago, the Apollo 11 mission proved something extraordinary: that the United States could take on a seemingly impossible challenge and achieve it within a decade. When Neil Armstrong stepped onto the lunar surface in 1969, it wasn’t just a technological triumph, but a cultural one. It united a divided nation, inspired a generation, and demonstrated that bold ambition could translate into reality. As a teen I beamed with pride knowing we had accomplished the unbelievable.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth: we haven’t been back. Personally I find that mighty strange. I know the Shuttle programs had different objectives, but to say we haven’t went back to the moon in more than a half century is perplexing.

For decades, the Moon became a symbol not of progress, but of something we once did. Something filed away as history rather than a steppingstone. Artemis II changes that narrative. It’s not about repeating Apollo. It’s about restarting the journey.

Flying around the Moon’s far side is a deliberate choice. It tests navigation, communication limits, and human endurance in deep space—conditions we must master before attempting longer missions, including sustained lunar presence and eventual trips to Mars. This isn’t sightseeing; it’s preparation.

And there’s something deeper at play here. In 1969, we went to the Moon largely because of geopolitical competition. The Space Race drove urgency and funding. Today, the motivation is more complex: scientific discovery, international collaboration, economic opportunity, a renewed sense of purpose.

That shift matters. Artemis II represents a transition from a sprint to a strategy.

Critics will argue that the billions spent on space exploration could be used here on Earth. It’s a fair question—but it misses the broader impact. The Apollo program accelerated advancements in computing, materials science, and telecommunications. Artemis is poised to do the same with new technologies in propulsion, sustainability, and robotics. Investing in space has always been, indirectly, an investment in ourselves.

There’s also the matter of inspiration, something harder to quantify but impossible to ignore. A new generation has grown up without defining space achievement. Artemis II has the potential to change that, to once again make space exploration feel immediate and human, not distant and archival.

When that spacecraft slipped behind the Moon and radio contact faded, it echod a moment from Apollo missions when astronauts described the far side as both eerie and awe-inspiring. But this time, the silence will carry a different message: not “we’ve done this before,” but “we’re doing it again because we have somewhere further to go.”

If Apollo 11 was proof of concept, Artemis II is proof of commitment.

And this time, the goal isn’t just to visit the Moon.

It’s to stay, to build, and to use it as the launchpad for the next giant leap. That next giant leap is Mars. I probably won’t see it in my lifetime, but just envisioning a colony on Mars gives me much hope for humanity.

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