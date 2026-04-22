Lawrence track teams earn third place

By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAWRENCE — The Lawrence boys and girls track and field teams each earned third place overall at the Bellevue Invitational on Friday, backed by a strong collection of top‑three finishes.

For the boys, Evan Broyles led the way with a win in the 3200 meters and a third‑place finish in the 1600. Kaiden Blackmore added another victory for Lawrence by taking first in the 300 hurdles. The Tigers also picked up third‑place finishes from Andon Offord in the 200 and Xavier Glover in the 400.

Lawrence’s relays delivered as well. The 4×100 team of Elijah Kuhens, Colton Anders, Christian Barboza‑Gutierrez, and Jake Theragene placed third, and the 4×200 team of Alexander Gardner, Jake Theragene, Colton Anders, and Andon Offord also finished third.

In the throws, Alexander Gardner got second in the shot put and third in the discus.

On the girls side, Kaylin Leyva took a third‑place finish in the 400, while Aurora McQueen added two more top‑three results with third in both the 1600 and 3200.

The Tigers also got third in the 4×200 relay with Colleen McCaw, Carolina Mancera, Zoey Soppelsa, and Kaylin Leyva, and third in the 4×400 relay with Leyva, Mancera, Soppelsa, and Kacey Reyes.

In the field events, Carolina Mancera secured a runner‑up finish in the discus.