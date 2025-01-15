Mike’s Musings: Is insurance claim worth chopping your feet off?

In the midst of all the drama many of us experience I thought I’d write about an unusual story, actually better words would be strange and bizarre, that comes from the Ozarks in Missouri.

Here’s the setup:

A man wanted to cash in on an insurance policy by staging a bloody farm equipment accident. A press release had been sent out by local police indicating a man had lost both his feet in a staged encounter with a brush hog.

Upon arrival by medics and law enforcement officers, however no feet were found.

Police pieced together what had really happened. The man in his 60’s had recruited a man from Florida to cut off his legs with a hatchet. Police were not convinced that this was a brush hog accident, noting that the hatchet cuts were too clean. A brush hog would have left a bloody mess.

Because the man had not yet filed his false insurance claim he couldn’t be charged with a crime. Police thought about jailing him for make a false police report, but the man was laying in a hospital bed, severely injured, and they believed that was another punishment.

But the missing feet were still a mystery. Where the heck did they end up? Apparently a couple days later a relative snooping around the house found them in a bucket obscured by tires.

Moral of the story- If you intend to commit insurance fraud there are easier solutions than chopping off body parts.

My head is one big blur with all the activities going on this weekend and Monday. First Saturday night, my beloved Detroit Lions play the Washington Commanders in their first playoff game and march to the Super Bowl. That next day is my birthday, lol.

On Monday, we honor Martin Luther King, on his birthday. At the same time is Inauguration Day, in which President Donald Trump will be crowned the 47th president. Later that night Ohio State will take on Notre Dame for the college football championship.

For the most part I will be glued to the television, that is, when I’m not working.

It is sad for me to report, Wilcox Newspapers has sold its only Alabama newspaper, The LaFayette Sun, to a publisher in a neighboring community. It is sad because I lived in that community for five years and got to know a good number of people. But I haven’t been back there in four years, and it makes much more sense to have a local person publish the newspaper, than me from afar.

I owned and published The Sun for 10 years. It was a good run. The people of Chambers County welcomed this northern guy with open arms and I can’t express enough appreciation to all those that helped us along the way, particularly the employees. Publishing a newspaper is not easy in this digital age, but somehow there and in our other communities, people seem to enjoy a weekly newspaper. Knowing that means we will be around for many years to come.

Like this: Like Loading...