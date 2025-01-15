South Haven cheerleader set for strong season

By John Raffel

Correspondent

SOUTH HAVEN — Jada A. Lewis-Suggs is a key member of South Haven’s competitive cheer team this season.

“We have performed really well together and connect really good,” Lewis-Suggs said. “I would say I performed well so early in the season. I feel I am improved this year and using my legs and my endurance. My role on the tank is like the mama bear; a lot of the girls can come to me and talk to me about anything.

“My role has been the same since last year because girls feel open enough to talk to me about anything. My fundamental strength is the power I can give and using thy body and endurance while having a good mindset that I can do what I need to do.”

Lewis-Suggs said she worked on her legs and my splits just by stretching and doing workouts.

“My memorable moment was this season when we performed around three and we just did amazing,” Lewis-Suggs said. “We have tumbling classes and a highlights is everyone seems to be improving on the tumbling skills. I have met my expectations just by doing what I need to do. The team has met expectations.”

Lewis-Suggs is also in track.

“My favorite sports is cheerleading because of the bond we make and the work this you have to put in to have a good performance,” Lewis-Suggs said. When the season ends, we have a mini-cheer competition that girls can participate in.”