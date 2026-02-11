Mike’s Musings: Why the U.S. Needs Voter ID

Few issues in American politics spark as much debate as election integrity. Yet beneath all the noise, there lies a straightforward truth: in a system built on trust, legitimacy, and the belief that every eligible vote counts, we should embrace basic safeguards that protect the process. Among the simplest and most common-sense of these safeguards is Voter ID.

At its core, Voter ID is not a radical concept. It’s a reflection of how we handle countless other important transactions in daily life. We show identification to board a plane, pick up a prescription, cash a check, enter a government building, or even buy certain over-the-counter items. These interactions pale in significance compared to the act of choosing our leaders. If we require an ID to rent a movie car, how unreasonable is it to require one to cast a vote.

Critics often argue that Voter ID laws suppress turnout, particularly among disadvantaged groups. But this claim doesn’t hold up against real-world experience. Many states with Voter ID laws have seen no drop in participation, some have even seen increases. Studies are mixed, yes, but the principle remains: ensuring integrity should not be dismissed simply because implementation requires thoughtful policy. Instead of abandoning the idea, we should focus on making IDs accessible and free, ensuring that no eligible voter is left behind. The solution to barriers is not eliminating security, it’s eliminating the barriers.

Voter confidence is another crucial factor. In an era where election distrust has become a bipartisan problem, restoring faith in the system is essential. Even if instances of in-person voter fraud are statistically rare, public confidence is not measured in statistics—it’s measured in perception. When nearly half the country doubts the fairness of elections, implementing reasonable, broadly supported measures can help rebuild trust. Voter ID is one of the least intrusive, most widely understood steps we can take.

Moreover, Voter ID requirements help maintain clean voter rolls by complementing other election-management practices. They make impersonation and double-voting more difficult, help confirm residency, and ensure that ballots reflect the choices of actual, eligible citizens. Even if fraud is infrequent, the consequences of just one illegitimate vote are real: it cancels out a legitimate one. Upholding the value of every citizen’s ballot requires us to protect the system from vulnerabilities that are easy to fix.

There’s also a fairness element. Many Americans already believe—rightly or wrongly—that other people are gaming the system. When some states require no verification at the polls while others do, it creates inconsistency that fuels suspicion. National elections should have baseline national standards. Uniform voter identification rules, paired with accessible, government-issued IDs, level the playing field and ensure every vote across every state is subject to the same standard of scrutiny.

Finally, implementing Voter ID is not an act of exclusion; it can be an act of empowerment. Ensuring every adult citizen has a valid ID has benefits well beyond voting—access to employment, housing, banking, and safety net programs. A nationwide initiative to guarantee free, easy-to-obtain identification could strengthen both our democracy and our social infrastructure.

The right to vote is sacred. And like all sacred things, it deserves protection. Voter ID is not a cure-all, nor should it be the only measure we consider. But it is a simple, reasonable step that brings the United States in line with the majority of democracies around the world. If we want elections that are above suspicion, trusted by all, and reflective of the will of the people, then implementing Voter ID—fairly, universally, and accessibly—is not only prudent. It’s necessary.

Congress needs to act. Voter ID requirements ought to be the law of the land. Arguments against it are weak. Over 70 percent of minorities favor voter ID. It only makes sense.

