Paw Paw wrestlers enjoy place finishes

By John Raffel
Correspondent
PAW PAW — Paw Paw’s wrestling team had some Wolverine Conference varsity placers from Saturday’s meet.
Kholby Armijo was 165-pound Wolverine Conference champion with Team all-conference honors. Kameron Armijo was fourth place
Gunner Gale was also fourth place.
Victor Armijo is the Paw Paw head varsity coach.
Kholby Armco pinned Aiden Beck in the semifinals in 3:41 and beat Braylon Faile of Three Rivers 16-0.
Victor Armijo was pinned in the semifinals by Cale Myers of Edwardsburg in 5:33. Armijo beat Micah Young in the consolation semifinals 17-7 but lost to Alex Valdez in the third-place match.
Gale started the day with a 2-0 decision over Truman Summerer of Plainwell. He defeated Caige McNeese of Otsego 18-10. He lost 18-10 to Max Rucker of Niles in the match for third place.
Aaron Quiles at 285 lost his two matches for the day.
Paw Paw this week will wrestle team districts on Wednesday and individual districts on Saturday hopes of advancing to regionals next week.