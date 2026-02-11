Paw Paw wrestlers enjoy place finishes

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (COA) is accepting sealed proposals for an interior remodel of a portion of the Rivers Enrichment Center located at 1200 W. Broadway Street. The project involves renovation of an interior area that was part of the building’s former hotel use and was not included in the renovation completed approximately seven years ago when the building was converted into the Rivers Enrichment Center. Proposals must be received by Wednesday, February 25, 2026 by 2:00pm EST. Bid documents may be obtained by contacting the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging. The COA reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

All communications regarding this RFP shall be directed to:

Pamela Riley

Executive Director, St. Joseph County Commission on Aging

Phone: (269)279-8083 Email: priley@sjccoa.com

OR

Gary Oberlander

Maintenance Department

Phone: (269) 279-8083 Email: goberlander@sjccoa.com