Missing woman found dead in river

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A Saugatuck Township woman was found dead in the Kalamazoo River Friday morning after being reported missing the day before near her home.

Nancy Eichler-O’Connell, 67, was last seen living Thursday afternoon at her secluded home on the Kalamazoo River near the I-196 bridge. She was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. and presumed to have fallen into the water.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office reported Eichler-O’Connell did not have a vehicle nor her phone with her. Her hat was found at the water’s edge.

The search included divers, marine division deputies on boats and two tracking dogs. A state police helicopter equipped with a forward-looking infrared camera also helped in the search, as did Douglas police plus Saugatuck, Graafschap and Hamilton fire departments.

Sheriff’s divers searched for Eichler-O’Connell until 2 a.m. Friday, then resumed the later that morning. There were no signs of foul play, the sheriff’s office said.

Her family was notified and thanked all who had helped in the search, police said.