Douglas Easter festivities return Satuday

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Traditional Easter festivities will return to Douglas this Saturday, April 19. Fun will include a bonnet contest, parade and egg hunt in the downtown area.

The combined events will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. with set-up starting at 11 a.m. and clean-up ending by 4 p.m.

Bonnet contestants will muster at 1 outside the Douglas police station, 47 W. Center St., for judging and handing out prizes.

The parade will thereafter march east down Center to Beery Field, where the egg (actually candy) hunt will take place on age-designated sections of the park.

Afterwards kids can enjoy a meet-and-greet with the Easter bunny. Fun will be free and all are welcome to attend.