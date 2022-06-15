The Van Buren County Museum received extensive structural and water damage from Monday night’s double storm punch. Museum President Sandy Merchant was at the museum early Tuesday morning assessing the damage, along with other museum volunteers and Van Buren County maintenance crews. The north portion of the museum roof was blown off. Damage also occurred on the west and south sides of the museum. The first storm came roaring through with high winds around 7:30 p.m., while the second storm raced through early Tuesday morning around 12:30.

Courier-Leader photos/Paul Garrod