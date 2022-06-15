GOBLES – GoblesFest, scheduled June 25, from noon to 5 p.m. in Gobles City Park, plans to raise funds for a new fence to be placed around new playground equipment in the park.

A Rainbow Flyte Aerial Arts performer will be at the event. In addition, area magician John Dudley, will provide a magic show.

Al-Van Sociey will have therapy pets from noon to 3 p.m. A large inflatable slide, courtesy of Allegan Credit Union, will be set up during the event. Also, a variety of arts and crafts booths, as well as food trucks will be set up in the downtown park.

The Gobles Pine Grove Fire Department will be on site with fire safety.

For more information on booth set-up, e-mail: goblesvendors@gmail.com, or by calling (269) 501-8785.