Clare County Review & Marion Press

Monsignor blesses firefighters, new Clare fire engine

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 60 Views
Monsignor Francis B. Koper of Our Lady of Hope, leads firefighters in a prayer during a ‘blessing ceremony’ Monday evening.
Monsigner Koper blesses the new fire engine.

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

On February 7th , the new fire truck and Clare’s firefighters were officially blessed by Monsignor Francis B. Koper Of Our Lady of Hope Parrish. It was the first time for this type of ceremony at the Clare Fire Department. Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. “Firefighter Jeff Michels suggested the idea and Monsignor Koper was willing to come and bless the new engine at the regular Monday evening Firefighters meeting. He also spoke about St. Florian, who was a Christian holy man and the patron saint of Linz, Austria; chimney sweeps; soap makers, and firefighters. His feast day is May 4th.

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Postcard from the Pines: New Year, New Books

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

I love books. New books, old books. Books. As is his custom, the Gardener gifted me with a book at Christmas. What was different was that I had not requested one this year and so was utterly delighted and surprised. And his choice of one of local and historical interest made it even better. The Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Farwell girls drop low scoring game at Meridian

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

by Ben MurphySports Writer The Farwell girls basketball team had their defense do their part in their road Jack Pine Conference game at Meridian on Friday. The Lady Eagles’ offense was never able to get untracked though, resulting in a 32-26 loss.“Defensive struggle all game as no team scored more than 11 points in a Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Jack most popular male baby name in 2021

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Teachers at area elementary schools are going to have plenty of “Jacks” in their deck of student names for years to come. For the fourth time in five years, Jack and all spelling variations including Jackson, Jaxsen, Jaxson, Jaxton and Jaxxon lead the list of most popular baby names of those babies born at Spectrum Read More…

Leave a Reply