Monsignor Francis B. Koper of Our Lady of Hope, leads firefighters in a prayer during a ‘blessing ceremony’ Monday evening.

Monsigner Koper blesses the new fire engine.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

On February 7th , the new fire truck and Clare’s firefighters were officially blessed by Monsignor Francis B. Koper Of Our Lady of Hope Parrish. It was the first time for this type of ceremony at the Clare Fire Department. Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. “Firefighter Jeff Michels suggested the idea and Monsignor Koper was willing to come and bless the new engine at the regular Monday evening Firefighters meeting. He also spoke about St. Florian, who was a Christian holy man and the patron saint of Linz, Austria; chimney sweeps; soap makers, and firefighters. His feast day is May 4th.

