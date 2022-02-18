Clare County Review & Marion Press

Fire destroys Gilmore Township home

The Denton’s two-story home was completely destroyed in the fire. The homeowner, Nic Denton was “seriously injured trying to make sure everyone was out and safe. Firefighters were on the scene for over three hours February 11th.
The Denton home was fully engulfed in fire when Surrey Township Firefighters arrived at the house on Meridian Road last Friday morning.
Photo by Mark Carrow

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

A call Friday (February 11) at 8:30 a.m. reported a home on Meridian Road in Gilmore Township that was “fully engulfed with injuries.”
The home of Nic and Bobbi Denton, at 8500 North Meridian, was completely destroyed in the fire, Surrey Township Fire Chief Dave Williams said. “They were lucky to get out.”
Seven people lived in the home, including 3 adults, 1 teen, and 3 babies ages 6 years, 3 years and 5 months old,
Denton, who was at home at the time of the fire, was able to escape, but he his sister-in-law Cassandra Randall said on a Go Fund Me page that has been posted to help the family, who have lost everything.
The Go Fund Me page is at  www.gofundme.com/f/denton-family-loses-everything-in-house-fire?utm_source=facebook.
Since the fire, Denton has been transferred to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of burns.
Chief Williams said Denton and, he believes, another resident of the home were able to escape the fire, but some animals died in the blaze that destroyed the two-story home.
Williams said the cause of the fire is “under investigation,” but that he believes it may have started in the center of the home.
Surrey Township was assisted at the scene by Clare Fire Department and by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, who transported Denton to the hospital.
Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours, Williams said.




