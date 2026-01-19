Montez White arraigned in Anthony Owens murder case

Dion Flowers Jr.

Montez Martees White

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

After being apprehended in Ohio, Montez Martees White was arraigned Jan. 14 by District Court Magistrate Jake Dickerson on charges of open murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, and felony firearm. According to a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office these charges relate to a shooting incident that occurred shortly after midnight in Summit Township on May 17, 2025, leaving Anthony Owens Jr. deceased and three additional victims injured.

White remains lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bond. He will appear before Honorable Judge Allison Bates on Jan. 23 for a Probable Cause Conference.

According to a Jan. 13 press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Northern Ohio District, White, age 27, was located and captured in Toledo, Ohio about two weeks after Ohio authorities found and seized another suspect, Tyrek Traquan Rice, age 28.

A third suspect, Dion Flowers Jr., age 26, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal’s Tipline at 1-866-492-6833, or you can submit a web-tip at Submitting a Tip | U.S. Marshals Service.

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous. Additionally, local residents may contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and/or Lead Detective Kelley Ebersole at 517-768-7932 to leave a tip.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Investigators in Ohio and Michigan will not stop searching for this last remaining fugitive until he is behind bars. There is nowhere to hide in Ohio; our task force will find you.”

According to spokesperson Anne Murphy, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshal’s office, arrested White “late in the afternoon” on Monday, Jan. 12; and previously arrested Rice on Dec. 30, 2025.

Murphy added, “Members of the task force received information from authorities in Michigan that the suspects in this crime may be hiding in the Toledo area. On Dec. 30, the task force was able to locate a vehicle Rice was known to drive. NOVFTF and Toledo Police SWAT conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Airport Highway and Byrne Road (in Toledo). Rice was in the vehicle and taken into custody without incident.”

“Yesterday afternoon (Jan. 12), the task force located the second suspect, Montez White at an address in the 100 block of Chelmsley Ct. in Toledo. He was arrested there without incident as well,” said Murphy.

According to Jackson County Undersheriff Anthony Stewart, “The apprehension of a second suspect in this case is a testament to the persistence of our detectives and the strength of our inter-agency partnerships.”

“Our focus remains on bringing all responsible parties to justice for the victims and their families,” Stewart added, possibly alluding to Wanda Beavers, a.k.a. Mama Tutu, a Jackson icon of community service who was honored by a special proclamation at Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 13. Beavers is the mother of Owens.

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney stated in the ceremony that Beavers has devoted her entire life to serving others “with compassion, generosity, and unwavering commitment.” Mahoney and WLNS-TV anchor Sheri Jones praised Beavers and gave her a bouquet of flowers and a $1,000 check to be donated to the charity of her choice.