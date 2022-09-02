Motor Tour brings classic cars and crowds to Clare, and to Harrison’s Street Fair

Classic cars and crowds filled Clare’s streets when the 16th annual Old US 27 Car Tour arrived in town Thursday evening.

Photo by A. Thayer

Cars and trucks make their way north up James Hill on their way to Harrison Friday

Classey rides filled the street and parking lots during the tour stop in Clare.

Photo by A. Thayer

Old US 27 “cruisers” lined up, all ready for the next “leg” in their annual tour – Harrison’s Street Fair.

Photo by A. Thayer

An anchor for a quick stop and a “trunk” passenger were highlights of this Chrysler Three Hundred.

Photo by A. Thayer

Creations like these beautiful handcrafted ever in bloom flowers were just one of many amazing items on sale.

Photo by Steve Landon

His bar stool racer in tow, this hot rodder took time to chat with admirers about this beautiful and no doubt fast car.

Photo by Steve Landon

The Twenty Lakes Antique Engine and Tractor Club of Harrison set up a nice Display. Thanks to veteran members of the club on hand folks young and old learned a great deal.

Photo by Steve Landon

The traditional train ride was missing this year, however, an educational fire engine provided rides as well as information on fire safety .

Photo by Steve Landon

By Pat Maurer and

Steve Landon

Correspondents

Umbrellas were the attire of choice last Thursday evening when the Old US 27 Motor Tour rolled into town on their 16th annual cruise through Michigan on the historic old highway.

Hundreds of classic cars lined McEwan Street for the evening on August 25th and a little soggy weather didn’t keep admirers of the classic vehicles away.

The tour began in 2006, the brainchild of founder Craig Parrish, who loved the classics from an early age.

Clare was an overnight stop on the tour again this year, which began on Monday, August 22 in Coldwater and trekked through DeWitt, St. Johns, Ithaca, St. Louis, Clare, Harrison, Grayling Gaylord, Wolverine and winds up in Cheboygan.

After an evening classic car lovers will remember the cars left Friday morning headed for another stop to participate in Harrison’s annual two-day Street Fair on Friday afternoon.

Following are some highlights from their stop in Harrison.

Harrison dodged the bullet thanks to mother nature who was kind enough to boot the rain that hit Clare Thursday evening out of the area. A few big fluffy clouds and plenty of sunshine made for a perfect day Friday as tour members made their trek north to the annual Harrison Street Fair. While folks admired the many beautiful vehicles, drivers and their families checked out several vendors on hand before continuing their journey north Friday afternoon on Historic US 27.

Great weather continued on into Saturday with a near record number of visitors packing the street to enjoy a full day of activities from Kids games to shopping for crafts, checking out robotics, music and an antique tractor display. The days of COVID 19 behind them, people were out in force enjoying old fashion family fun to the max!

The Harrison Street Fair marks the final major summer event for the summer of 2022 in Clare County. While the leaves may change and temperatures tumble don’t forget there are plenty of fun things to do in the area so get out and enjoy the great outdoors this fall and winter.