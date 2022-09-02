Pat’s Bits and Pieces: Signs of what’s coming…could it be fall again?

The weather is still beautiful during the day, but have you noticed that the evenings are getting much cooler?

It’s nice for sleeping after those hot humid days and stuffy nights we had just a few short weeks ago.

Labor Day is here again – school started last week and I think the kids were ready for it.

Not for us…with Alea earning her Masters degree a few weeks back, all of our grandchildren are now done with school – and the greats are just getting started. One of the greats, our first, Ayssa, is nearly 12 years old. One more year and she will be a teenager!

The last holiday of the summer season is here again. Labor Day – it’s aptly named because most people certainly have to “labor” to catch up on anything after it’s over – even we “semi” retired old folks. I will have to squeeze two days of interviews and articles into one next week.

It’s still worth it though. We are planning to celebrate this holiday with some family activities and visits to wind up the summer.

Plus it is time for the big Farwell Labor Day Celebration and there are loads of things to see and do in the Village – Figure 8 and Bump N Run races race on Saturday plus the biggest parade in the county on Monday morning followed by lots of entertainment, activities and neat stuff for the youngsters at the Farwell Fairgrounds. You sure won’t want to miss that fun.

After that, regardless of what the calendar says, you know that fall will be arriving anytime. Already I have been seeing traces of color in some of the trees and that “scent” is in the air.

Fall is really my favorite time of year.

I know, I say that at the beginning of every season (except winter of course), but fall is probably the most special time of the year. It is both an ending and a beginning. Well actually winter is pretty neat when it starts. Trouble is it’s like a houseguest that never leaves…

Fall is the end of an always too-short summer and the beginning of what always seems a too-long winter.

Fall can really sneak up on you. One day you’re complaining about the heat and humidity and suddenly it is just. gone. The season comes upon you like you have never seen it before and it really is the shortest, sweetest season – like that delicious dessert that follows a great meal.

First you see those small traces of color here and there. The goldenrod and wild mustard are in bloom again along the roads and in the fields. The corn looks like it is ready for harvest.

The air seems fresher and sometimes you catch a whiff of burning leaves. Then one morning you might wake up to find the season has burst upon us “in full bloom.” The trees are decked out in glorious reds, oranges and yellows; some so bright they almost hurt your eyes. Have you ever noticed how fall colors seem to glow?

The wildlife seems to know what is coming. Jack is hard-pressed to keep the bird feeders full now. The hummingbirds are still around enjoying the sugar water Jack puts out there. It is a constant battle going on out there as they fight with each other to fill up with a little extra energy for the coming trip south.

Then there are the gold finches. We have counted as many as ten out there trying to get a turn at the thistle feed. Jack has to fill it, and the hummingbird feeder just about every day now.

Pretty soon we will begin seeing pumpkins along the road, apples turning red on the trees and farmers rushing to bring in the last of their crops. Though we did put in a garden this year it wasn’t very successful although we have loads of cherry tomatoes. So, we still have been enjoying some of that fall bounty from the farm markets around town.

There’s nothing better than fresh picked sweet corn is there?