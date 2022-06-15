Mr. Donald Eugene Kirk, 68, of Roanoke died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, LaGrange, GA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Vines Funeral Home Chapel at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. William Phillips officiating. Public viewing will be at the Chapel one hour before the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Kirk is survived by his devoted wife of thirty-five years: Patsy Pinkard Kirk, Roanoke; one daughter: Erika Kirk Levett, Montgomery; one brother: Jesse (Maggie) Kirk, Roanoke; one sister: Essie Murph, Montgomery; brothers and sisters-in-law: Roxie Joiner, Georgia (Rev. William) Phillips, Lela Brady, Juanita (Bishop Lathonia) Wright, Catherine Pinkard and Robert R. Pinkard all of Roanoke and Lucille Pinkard, Jacksonville, FL & Paula Kirk, Oklahoma City, OK; three grandchildren: Aubree, Rylee and Benjamin and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.