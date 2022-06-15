Ruth Davis, 86, of LaFayette passed away June 10, 2022, at her residence.

The funeral was Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, LaFayette, with the Rev. Chuck Goodwin, Rev. Floyd Aiken and Rev. Tim Calloway officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Davis, the daughter of the late Hooper and Eunice Baldwin Aiken, was born July 27, 1935, in Chambers County. Ruth was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She was a retired bus driver for Chambers County Board of Education.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Frank S. Davis Jr. of LaFayette; daughters, Cynthia Green (Danny) of LaFayette and Deborah Noles (Kevin) of Wadley; brother, Floyd Aiken (Floy) of Lanett; sister, Emma Blanks (Joe) of Wadley; grandchildren, Kellie Brown (Kyle), Daniel Green, Vance Noles and Jacob Noles; and caregivers, Cindy Komiotis, Jennifer French, Beth Pike and Tressie Ware. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dovard Aiken, Frank Aiken, Billy Aiken, Cleve Aiken, Lonida Brooks, Lorene Milner and Faye Blackmon.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.