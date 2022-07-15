Visitors to the Clare Art Alley next weekend will have a real treat in store. Along with the recently refreshed Art Alley murals, and even a couple of new ones just added to the colorful alley behind McEwan Street’s west side businesses, there will be music from 2 to 10 pm on the 23rd on a stage that will be located behind Ruckles Pier in the south parking lot.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Visitors to Clare’s unique and beautiful Art Alley downtown next Saturday will have a special treat in store.

From 2 pm to 10 pm on July 23rd, A music stage will be set up behind Ruckles Pier and from 2 to 8 pm, there will be art booths set up in the Art Alley. The goal for this special event is to have people wander around to see all of the artwork and visit the art booths while the music is playing or between sets.

Six special musical performances are scheduled:

*From 2 to 3 pm, Travis Wardin will be on stage;

*From 3 t0 4 pm, Erick Ryden will perform;

*From 4 to 5 pm it will be ‘Something with James;’

*From 5 to 6 pm, Matthew James Adkins will be on stage;

*From 6:30 to 7:30 pm American Idol 2022’s Top 20 – Jacob Moran will be on stage; and

*From 8 to 10 pm JP and the Energy will perform.